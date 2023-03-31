$104M well for Amelia’s Ward

Latest update March 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 31, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – With a $17.7 billion allocation in this year’s budget, the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is looking to spend approximately $104,537,740 to construct a water well at Amelia’s Ward, Region Ten.
This was revealed during the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. At the opening it was revealed that five contractors have submitted bids to execute the construction of the well.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Water Inc.
Drilling and construction of potable water well at Amelia’s Ward, Region One.
Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport
Design and build ground preparation for the Uitvlugt Community Centre Ground.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Supply and delivery of two heavy duty photocopiers for the EPA.
National Parks Commission
Supply and delivery of dietary supplies- (Beef) for the Zoological Park.
Provision of baton security services for the Zoological Park.
Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce
Repairs to access road at National Exhibition Centre.
Construction of eastern concrete fence at National Exhibition Centre.
Guyana Defence Force
Construction of GIS building, Base Camp Ayanganna.
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)
Procurement of works in order to rehabilitate the third floor for the medical block.
Ministry of Agriculture
Construction of research and demonstration plot to support the Ministry of Agriculture Extension System at Anna Regina.
Construction of concrete drying floor for the Ministry of Agriculture at Windsor Forest.
Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC)
Retrofitting of Processing Facility at Orealla.
Supply and delivery of Agro Processing Equipment at Crabwood Creek.
Supply and delivery of Agro Processing equipment at Orealla.
Guyana Elections Commissions
Procurement of wooden boats.
Procurement of Office equipment.
National Agricultural Research Extension Institute
Supply and delivery of geotextile tubes.
Construction of 400m geotextile tube groynes along the foreshore of Paradise at Jib.
Construction of 300m timber breakwater along the foreshore of Dantzig.
PPP’s strongest oil law!
Mar 31, 20232022/23 West Indies Championship… Kaieteur News – The Leeward Islands Hurricanes produced a patience-driven performance on the second day of their fifth round 2022/23 West Indies...
Mar 31, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Kaieteur News – The PPP needs the PNC and the PNC needs the PPP. The two cannot exist without each other. There is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]