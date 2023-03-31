Latest update March 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

$104M well for Amelia’s Ward

Mar 31, 2023

Kaieteur News – With a $17.7 billion allocation in this year’s budget, the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is looking to spend approximately $104,537,740 to construct a water well at Amelia’s Ward, Region Ten.

This was revealed during the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. At the opening it was revealed that five contractors have submitted bids to execute the construction of the well.

Below are the companies and their bids:

