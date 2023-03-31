$104M well for Amelia’s Ward

Kaieteur News – With a $17.7 billion allocation in this year’s budget, the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is looking to spend approximately $104,537,740 to construct a water well at Amelia’s Ward, Region Ten.

This was revealed during the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. At the opening it was revealed that five contractors have submitted bids to execute the construction of the well.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Water Inc.

Drilling and construction of potable water well at Amelia’s Ward, Region One.

Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport

Design and build ground preparation for the Uitvlugt Community Centre Ground.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Supply and delivery of two heavy duty photocopiers for the EPA.

National Parks Commission

Supply and delivery of dietary supplies- (Beef) for the Zoological Park.

Provision of baton security services for the Zoological Park.

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Repairs to access road at National Exhibition Centre.

Construction of eastern concrete fence at National Exhibition Centre.

Guyana Defence Force

Construction of GIS building, Base Camp Ayanganna.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Procurement of works in order to rehabilitate the third floor for the medical block.

Ministry of Agriculture

Construction of research and demonstration plot to support the Ministry of Agriculture Extension System at Anna Regina.

Construction of concrete drying floor for the Ministry of Agriculture at Windsor Forest.

Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC)

Retrofitting of Processing Facility at Orealla.

Supply and delivery of Agro Processing Equipment at Crabwood Creek.

Supply and delivery of Agro Processing equipment at Orealla.

Guyana Elections Commissions

Procurement of wooden boats.

Procurement of Office equipment.

National Agricultural Research Extension Institute

Supply and delivery of geotextile tubes.

Construction of 400m geotextile tube groynes along the foreshore of Paradise at Jib.

Construction of 300m timber breakwater along the foreshore of Dantzig.