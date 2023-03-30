Latest update March 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

U.S. Embassy strengthens security protocols

Mar 30, 2023 News

…puts citizens on “high alert” over security threats

Kaieteur News – The United States (U.S.) Embassy in Georgetown on Wednesday put its citizens on a security alert while increasing its security protocols.

In statement published via its website, the U.S. Embassy said that it is urging US citizens to be on high alert as it has received threats against US interest.

While the embassy has not specified what those threats were in the statement, it urged all its citizens to “stay alert” and “exercise heightened caution.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we want to inform U.S. citizens that the embassy has increased security protocols due to receiving threats against U.S. interests,” the US embassy said.

In the past, the Embassy has issued travel alerts and warned citizens about visiting specific areas and to even reconsider travel to Guyana, at specific times.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken told Kaieteur News that he is unaware of neither a security issue that concerns the U.S. Embassy nor any threats to American citizens in the country. Commissioner Hicken assured that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will look into the matter.

