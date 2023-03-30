Taxi driver hijacked by lone gunman in South Ruimveldt

Kaieteur News – A lone gunman on Monday posed as a decent passenger just to hijack a taxi driver of a 2012 model Toyota Fielder Wagon at a desolate area in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The incident reportedly took place around 20:30hrs. Kaieteur News learnt that the hijacked car with licensed plate, PAC 3801 was recently purchased for almost $3M and belongs to the victim’s brother. The victim had driven to Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) to purchase some items for his baby daughter with the car. He parked the vehicle at Flamboyant Taxi Service and when he returned from making his purchase, a man he described as well-dressed walking out from Eccles approached him for a lift to the Eccles Public Road. Security cameras showed that indeed the man was well dressed. He carried a black haversack on his back, a white cap with his white shirt neatly tucked into his black dress pants. His appearance was enough for the victim to agree to give him a free drop to the Eccles Public Road, Kaieteur News was told.

When they got there, the suspect reportedly decided to hire his victim for a drop to a location in South Ruimveldt. The victim, Kaieteur News learnt, was not interested in the hire but the suspect managed to convince him to make a quick “hussle”. “He say, he was to go home but he

say as he getting a lil money fuh the drop, he decide to go”, the victim’s brother told Kaieteur News. The suspect took his victim past Cane View Avenue to a dead-end where some squatters lived on a government reserve. The victim reportedly recalled that the suspect exited the vehicle and walked around to driver’s side and asked “you got change for five thousand”. He bent over to get the change only to find a gun pointing at his neck, when he lifted his head.

The suspect then reportedly said, “get out the car” before dragging him out and driving away with the items he purchased for his baby daughter, his two cell phones and the little cash he had in the vehicle. Kaieteur News was told that the victim is partially

disabled due to an old injury and cannot walk properly but after he was left stranded in the desolate and dark area, he slowly walked for hours enduring some pain until he was rescued by a Good Samaritan passing by. The matter has been reported to the police and investigations are ongoing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the car, they can make contact with the nearest police station or with telephone number, 670-9284.