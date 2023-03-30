Republic Bank is title sponsor for CPL 2023

Latest update March 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 30, 2023 Sports
– CPL to return August 16 – September 24
Kaieteur News – Republic Bank Limited, the largest indigenous bank in the English-speaking Caribbean, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor and Official Bank of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
The announcement was made by CPL Chief Executive Officer, Pete Russell, in a press conference yesterday in Port of Spain to launch the 2023 season of the T20 cricket tournament.
The 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League will run from August 16 to September 24. This year will also see the return of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.
Having previously sponsored the CPL as the Official Banking Partner since 2015, the Bank will now assume the League’s highest sponsorship profile for the next three (3) years.
Republic Bank has also been confirmed as a partner for the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) which will return in 2023 for its second edition.
The WCPL sees the best female cricketers from across the region and around the world showcase their skills in front of a huge global audience.
According to Russell, the CPL sees Republic Bank as the perfect partner for the CPL and WCPL, and a company that shares their passion for cricket and Caribbean culture.
“The CPL is a driver of economic growth and the creation of jobs, so having a financial group like Republic Bank as the title sponsor makes perfect sense. In addition, Republic Bank has a great track record of spreading the love of cricket across the region, something that is important to all of us at the CPL,” Russel said.
Nigel Baptiste, Group President and Chief Executive Officer for the Republic Group, said they’re excited to be the Title Sponsor and Official Bank of the Caribbean Premier League.
“Baptiste highlighted, “Cricket is hugely important to Caribbean heritage, culture, community and youth development and as the Caribbean’s largest sporting event and one of its most significant sport entertainment exports, the CPL demonstrates to the world the Caribbean’s capability and prowess, illustrates our talent and future potential, and showcases our joyous and incomparable spirit.”
As a result, the Bank deemed it essential as a Caribbean corporate citizen, with operations in fourteen (14) territories including CPL franchise countries, Barbados, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia and St Kitts and Nevis to expand its partnership with the League.
The Guyana National Stadium will once again play host to the playoffs, semi-finals finals of the CPL, along with all the home matches for the Amazon Warriors.
First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere.
The broadcast and digital viewership in 2022 was 721.8million to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket.
Jamaica Tallawahs are the current Hero CPL champions, and the other competing teams are Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders.
In 2022 there was the first running of the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) with Trinbago Knight Riders being crowned Champions. The tournament also featured Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors.
