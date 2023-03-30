Police Force gets new training manuals for junior ranks to promote professionalism

Kaieteur News – Guyanese will now witness more professionalism in the Guyana Police Force (GPF), as the training manuals/study modules for junior officers and ranks have been completed.

The instruction handbooks were handed over to Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken on Monday, which target over 4,000 junior officers and ranks.

The comprehensive modules are for the newly created Guyana Police Force Academy’s Certificate in General Policing Studies and Certificate in Junior Officers Policing Studies. According to the GPF, the course contents were generated by the Force, followed by the compilation of the teaching modules and assessment rubric, which was conducted by the Nations University. “This is a stepping stone in the right direction that will change the professionalism of the Guyana Police Force catering for the advent of the developing oil and gas, with ex-pats (expatriates) coming into the country,” the Top Cop expressed at the simple handing-over ceremony.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Calvin Brutus said this is an achievement for the force as it seeks to be accredited as an academy. “We want to have a quick transformation and these manuals will come in handy. We have just discussed last week to start our selection for the junior officers’ course, this year. So, by May, we want to start one and at least see if we can run two such programmes,” he disclosed. The PPP/C Government has always been strict on ensuring that there is continuous improvement and professionalism by members of the disciplined services, to ensure quality service is delivered to the people of Guyana. (DPI)