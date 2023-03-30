Latest update March 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Phoenix Jiu-jitsu excel at Caribbean International Jiu-Jitsu c/chips

Mar 30, 2023

Kaieteur News – Guyana had a seven-medal haul at the March 26 International Barbados Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships, hosted at the Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown.

Competing under the recently-formed Guyana Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Association, the Land of Many Waters was represented by seven athletes, all of whom hail from the Phoenix Jiu-jitsu Club, headed by Sensei Bruce Fraser.

Guyana joined fighters from Canada, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Turks and Caicos and England at the event where Sensei Fraser said he was proud of the team’s performance.

The seven athletes won seven medals, including two gold and were adjudged one of the stronger teams on display as the Guyanese competitors wowed the crowd with their techniques.

Aldo Melendez won gold in the lightweight junior intermediate level, while Akel Barrington also finished at the top of the podium in the lightweight Intermediate level.

Former Miss Guyana and 2011 Miss Universe contestant Kara Lord won two silver medals in the women’s gi Intermediate and women’s nogi intermediate divisions.

Teressa Menezes landed a Silver medal in the women’s gi Intermediate Absolute division, while Webster McRae Jr claimed bronze in the advanced gi division.

Shane Wagner won Guyana’s other bronze in the intermediate gi middleweight division.

Meanwhile, Sensei Fraser told Kaieteur News, “Team Guyana did very well and sent a message to the rest of the Caribbean that we are here and here to stay.”

“There were a few logistical hiccups, but we pulled it off and had a fantastic showing. We are aiming to fully stabilise ourselves in the region gaining as much experience as we can before entering the elite level,” Sensei Fraser said.

Cyrilda Jarvis-Fraser (Club Official to the Association) and Fernando Melendez (Parent/Guardian Observer to the Association) were the other members of the contingent in the Land of the Flying Fish. (Rawle Toney)

