Latest update March 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

New secondary school to be built in Jawalla, Region Seven

Mar 30, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is taking another step towards achieving universal secondary education with the construction establishment of a new secondary school in Jawalla, Region Seven.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and other senior officers within the Ministry of Education on Tuesday visited the community to determine a possible location for the school.  In a press release, the ministry noted that Minister Manickchand said the new secondary school will be the second of its kind in the Upper Mazaruni District. It will help to ease the overcrowding at the DC Caesar Fox Secondary School in Waramadong.

She noted that it will provide students in other communities such as Kamarang and Philipai with the opportunity to receive a sound secondary education. These students are currently either not receiving a secondary education or are being educated in primary tops, a secondary department in a primary school.

Minister Manickchand said that with the establishment of the secondary school, the Ministry of Education will be able to close the primary tops in Phillipai, Wax Creek, Chinoweing, Imbaimadai, Jawala, Quebanang, Kako and Kamarang. The school will house 500 students in the classroom and 400 students in the dormitories. Once completed, the new school will be equipped with Chemistry, Biology, Physics and Information Technology, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) laboratories, Home Economics room, library space and spacious classrooms.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

You sucking the dry seed of your own mangoes, while the foreigners eating sweet flesh.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Phoenix Jiu-jitsu excel at Caribbean International Jiu-Jitsu c/chips

Phoenix Jiu-jitsu excel at Caribbean International Jiu-Jitsu c/chips

Mar 30, 2023

Kaieteur News – Guyana had a seven-medal haul at the March 26 International Barbados Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships, hosted at the Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown. Competing under...
Read More
Harpy Eagles, Hurricanes feature in 15-wicket first day

Harpy Eagles, Hurricanes feature in 15-wicket...

Mar 30, 2023

Republic Bank is title sponsor for CPL 2023

Republic Bank is title sponsor for CPL 2023

Mar 30, 2023

Berbice Volleyball Association holds 3 way one day tournament

Berbice Volleyball Association holds 3 way one...

Mar 30, 2023

Canje/New Amsterdam One Guyana Softball Cricket Cup rescheduled to Sunday 2nd April

Canje/New Amsterdam One Guyana Softball Cricket...

Mar 30, 2023

GCB Women’s Inter-County set to begin today March 30

GCB Women’s Inter-County set to begin today...

Mar 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]