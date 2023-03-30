Motorcycle bandits rob woman at Providence

Latest update March 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Police are in search of two motorcycle bandits who on Wednesday attacked and kicked a woman about her body while snatching her bag and cell phone at Red Road, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The victim was reportedly heading to work when the bandits on a white motorcycle pounced on her around 06:30hrs. One of the bandits dismounted and whipped out a hand gun.
The victim reportedly tried to escape but the bandits grabbed and assaulted her as they relieved her of a cell phone and her shoulder bag.
The men hopped on to their motorcycle and rode off while the woman made her way to the Providence Police Station to report the armed robbery.
