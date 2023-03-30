Linden man now charged with murder of police sergeant

Kaieteur News – Twenty-seven-year-old Fawazz McRae on Wednesday had his charge upgraded from attempted murder to murder for the shooting death of his cousin, 32-year-old Sergeant of Police, Jermain Semple.

Semple passed away on Friday March 17, 2023. On March 12, McRae had reportedly shot Semple in the head while at the Crown and Anchor Grill and Bar in Linden.

McRae, a businessman/contractor of Lot 1231 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was first charged with attempted murder, while his cousin was on life support at the Linden Hospital Complex. On Wednesday, the attempted murder charge was withdrawn against McRae before he was charged with the capital offence. He appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune. McRae was not required to plea to the charge and was remanded to prison until April 14, 2023.

According to investigations, Semple, who was stationed at the Tactical Services Unit along with his brother Dervon Semple and McRae were at the Crown and Anchor Grill and Bar when a fight broke out between the brothers.

Kaieteur News understands that the trio, along with other friends was imbibing at the Bamia Creek before going to Crown and Anchor Grill. During the altercation, McRae tried to separate the brothers at which time Jermaine Semple turned on him, resulting in (Fawazz) discharging two rounds from his .32 pistol, one of which struck Jermain Semple in his head.

Semple was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was in a critical condition. Efforts were made to transfer him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation; however, he was not stable for the transfer.

Meanwhile, McRae was arrested, and the firearm was retrieved, which contained four live rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one in the chamber. He too suffered injuries to his left elbow and right ear during the fight.