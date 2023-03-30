Harpy Eagles, Hurricanes feature in 15-wicket first day

2022/23 West Indies Championship…

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Harpy Eagles were at the centre of another 15-wicket day as the final round of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) 2022/23 West Indies Championship commenced yesterday across three venues in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

At stumps, Leeward Islands Hurricanes are 133-5 with a lead of 11 runs after they restricted the Harpy Eagles to 122 in their first innings at the Guyana National Stadium Providence.

The tournament’s leading wicket taker, Raheem Cornwall, was the chief destroyer for Hurricanes as he finished with 4 – 37, Javier Spencer and Colin Archibald both claimed two wickets each while Jeremiah Louis picked up one.

Earlier in the day, Harpy Eagles took first strike and reached 32 before the fall of the first opener, Tagenarine Chanderpaul (12). The other opener, Matthew Nandu (22), became Cornwall’s first victim nine runs later.

Kevlon Anderson (16) looked solid once again but lost his concentration to become Cornwall’s second wicket. Kemol Savory (4), Leon Johnson (8) and Tevin Imlach (6) were all removed cheaply as Guyana slipped to 85-6 in the 33rd over.

Kevin Sinclair (12) entered double figures but was dismissed soon after as was Veerasammy Permaul (2), Shamar Joseph (6) and Nial Smith (0), while Anthony Adams was left unbeaten on 12. Extras played a major role with a tally of 22 in the 44.1 overs innings.

Hurricanes began the chase and immediately lost Larry Audain (0) with the score on 4 in the third over. Kieran Powell and Keacy Carty made the opposition toil in the latter part of the second session and the beginning of the third.

However, impatience caused the fall of Powell, who made 39 and featured in a 69-run partnership; the visitors were 73-2 then lost Carty one run later for 23. Devon Thomas’ (2) stay was brief as he became the fourth wicket to fall with the score on 85.

The captain, Jahmar Hamilton, played a resilient innings while Karima Gore (10) was the final wicket to fall as the score ticked over to 104. Hamilton (35*) and Kofi James (9*) survived the remaining overs of the afternoon session as they helped surpass the target and were halted by close of play after 43 overs.

Permaul has 2-31, while Smith, Sinclair and Adams each claimed a wicket.

The match resumes today from 10:00hrs.

Other matches…

Windward Islands Hurricanes 237 from 66.5 overs (Alick Athanaze 59, Tevyn Walcott 55, Ryan John 41; Akeem Jordan 5-44) lead Barbados Pride 48-0* from 11 overs (Sheyne Moseley 26*, Zachary McCaskie 21*) by 189 runs.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 302 from 86.5 overs (Terrence Hinds 94, Anderson Phillip 63*; Derval Greene 3-56) lead Jamaica Scorpions 5-1* from 0.5 overs (Leroy Lugg 4*; Anderson Phillip 1-5) by 297 runs.