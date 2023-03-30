Guyana’s ‘First of a Kind’ Golf Course set to open in Region 3

Designed and built by Guyanese

Kaieteur News – The soon to open West Side Golf Course, located at Crane in Region 3 brings many firsts to the region and Guyana. It is the region’s and Guyana’s first and the only scaled, links styled public golf course, that is open for play to every Guyanese without membership requirements under the Nexgen GolFUN brand and it was designed and built by a Guyanese, Aleem Hussain.

The West Side Golf Course is conveniently located two kilometers from the Vreed-en-hoop junction in the middle of the massive development for the gas to shore project and the new highway connection to the harbour bridge. It offers lots of parking, a challenging layout and brisk, cool Atlantic breeze throughout most of the day.

Course designer Aleem Hussain, who is also president of the Guyana Golf Association, single-mindedly focused on building the sport in Guyana and to his credit, despite the many obstacles faced, the incredible results are plain to see.

Over the past two years, the GGA and Nexgen Golf Academy has trained 155 PE Teachers in 8 of the 10 regions around the country, coached 116 students to pass golf at the CSEC examinations, entered into partnership agreements with the Texas Golf Association, LPGA Foundation and USGA and provided access to over 8,000 persons (over 60% female) to experience the sport.

Additionally, due to the rapid growth of the sport in such a short time, Guyana Golf was featured in the Guiname Magazine and Golf Global, the Japanese golf magazine produced by the owner of Honda.

Hussain said, “Designing a golf course is no easy task, it involves a great deal of vision, skill, planning and creativity. But when you add the fact that it has to be built when there’s no model to copy, then one realizes just how much time, money and dedication it takes to accomplish such a goal.”

His goal is to revolutionize golf along the lines of 20/20 cricket, making play faster, more fun and accessible to every Guyanese at an affordable rate. The exclusive unique design uses just 8 acres of land which can be situated closer to populated areas for easy access by students and beginners. It offers three fairways, six tee boxes and five greens wrapped around a lake that provides irrigation, drainage and aesthetic appeal.

Asked about what drives his desire for golf development in Guyana, Hussain said, “This is a fulfillment of a promise to my mom and family and to all those who believed and supported my vision over the past few years. I especially wish to thank my staff, the coaches, sponsors, donors and the media for their support. I’d be remiss if I didn’t recognize the efforts by Minister of Education Hon. Priya Manickchand and Mr. Kurt Braithwaite, Unit of Allied Arts for their unwavering support for golf development.”

With the growth of the sport over the past few years due to the exclusive efforts of The Guyana Golf Association, Nexgen Golf Academy and the Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts, there is a desperate need for playing facilities to accommodate the large numbers of players, especially those who cannot afford access to a private golf club. The goal of Nexgen Golf is to build another 5 such facilities across the country over the next two years.

This model type facility can host cricket, football, fishing, picnicking and other community activities in addition to golf so it serves multiple purposes for the region.

The land was made available through an arrangement with Mr. Ronald Sami, a former teacher, who wanted to leave a legacy for his family and school children in the area. Additional amenities will be developed by the Sami family to enhance the golf course in the near future.