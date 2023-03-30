Govt. signs $1.13B in contracts to fix roads, bridges, build pontoons

Kaieteur News – Five agencies attached to the Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday signed 24 contracts totalling $1,130,817,572 for a number of projects which include the construction of roads, bridges, revetment, and rehabilitation of pontoons as well as for the supply of tractors.

The simple ceremony which was held at the Ministry’s, Regent Street Office saw the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) signing seven contracts totaling $535.4 million, the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary (MMA) Authority signing one contract worth $26 million, the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) signing one worth $41 million, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) signing 13 contracts to the tune of $510.7 million and the Fisheries Department signing just two contracts to the tune of $16 million.

At the signing ceremony, it was revealed that GuySuCo signed a $165 million contract with Game Equipment LLC for the supply and delivery of four 195 HP 4-WD agricultural tractors. It was noted that the articulated steering tractors are used in tillage for ploughing and harrowing prior to the planting of sugar cane. These machines will be used at the Albion and Blairmont Estates to accelerate the land preparation programme.

A contract was inked with General Marine Company worth $224 million for the supply of 12-inch 305mm Dia High Density Polythylene (HDPE) Corrugated Drainage tubes. The HDPE tubes are used for drainage purposes in the cane fields. Excess water from the fields is discharged into drainage canals via the HDPE tubes.

GuySuCo also inked two contracts with Massy Motors Limited for the supply for four 100-110HP 4-WD Agriculture tractors for Albion worth $42,800,000 and the supply of three 100-110 HP 4-WD tractors for Blairmont worth $32,100,000.

S&K Construction Consultancy Services and General Supplies Inc. signed three contracts with GuySuCo worth $70,613,036 for the supply of road building materials such as white sand, first grade crusher run and bitumen RC for the Albion Estate.

The MMA signed a $26,971,000 contract with A. Crawford Agriculture Service for the supply and delivery of crusher run. The GMC signed its only contract with Sheriff Security Service to the tune of $41,425,092 for the procurement of security services. It was noted that the GMC would have constructed, retrofitted and equipped agro-processing facilities across the country where these premises and equipment need to be secured.

The NDIA signed a $28,526,800 contract with Romell Jagroop General Construction Services for the construction of revetment at Flagstaff, Cane Grove. It was revealed that this project which would benefit some 350 households in the surrounding area will protect the structural integrity of the conservancy embankment and prevent flooding.

A $28,696,570 contract was signed with I&R Construction for the construction of a concrete bridge at No. 10 Perth Biaboo Channel. A contract was awarded to M.Sukhai Contracting Services to the tune of $69,875,000 for the rehabilitation of the Onderneeming Phase 2, Essequibo Coast access road.

Additionally, the NDIA signed contracts with Roopan Ramotar Investment, Ameer Enterprises, and C. Joree Farming and Contracting to the tune of $159,909,340 for the rehabilitation of a number of pontoons.

The agency also signed contracts with Engineered Construction Company, Arjune Construction Inc., Timehri Contracting Services, K&S Civil Engineering Contracting Services Inc., and STP Investments Inc. to the tune of $223,767,130 for the construction of structures along Bellamy Canal in Region Five. This project, according to the Ministry will benefit 350 households and 400 acres of land in surrounding areas and due to the recent flooding in these areas; the project will aid with the flood mitigation and improve drainage system.

The Fisheries Department, signed two contracts, a $3,500,604 contract with Engineered Construction Company for the construction of eastern fence at the Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station. The other contract was inked with Mohamed Ramjohn Contracting to the tune of $12,679,391 for the construction of external bond, washroom, guard hut and access road for the Fisheries Department at Anna Regina.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha said that the projects are important for the development of the agriculture sector. He stated that these projects were initiated following a number of requests made during consultations.

“These projects were given cabinet’s no objection last week Thursday. In our budget last year when we made the preparation for this year… we had our consultation around this country [and] people would have made request [and the projects are] because of the request that was made,” he said.

The Minister in his remarks also urged the contractors to ensure that the projects begin on time and are executed at a high standard.