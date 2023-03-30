Govt. revising Traffic Act to include use of electric bikes – Nandlall

DPI – The Government of Guyana is currently revising the Traffic Act to establish regulations for the use of electric bikes. The revision of the law is as a result of the increase in the battery-powered bicycles which are posing threats to road users daily.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, made the disclosure during his weekly programme, ‘Issues in the news’, Tuesday evening.

Several complaints were made to the authorities by members of the private sector and citizens, pointing out the hazards posed by these e-bikes on public roads.

To this end, Minister Nandlall said “Amendments to the traffic laws and or regulations are already in draft for government’s approval and once they are approved, the procedure will have to be followed for them to be promulgated and become enforceable.

“The government has decided to bring a regulatory framework into place to address the manner in which these electric bikes are going to operate on our roadways,” he emphasised.

The new approach indicates the administration’s commitment to addressing the road accidents that have resulted in a number of deaths countrywide.

Only last year, the government enacted the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2022, which has strong penalties in place for a person who causes death by drinking and driving.

The Intoxicating Liquor Licensing (Amendment) Bill 2022 was also approved by the National Assembly, which disallows a licensed holder to sell, give or barter intoxicating liquor to a person he/she knows is likely to leave the premises and drive a motor vehicle, unless a designated driver is identified.

“The need has arisen for us to make another change and we are prepared to do so,” Minister Nandlall added.