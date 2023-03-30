GCB Women’s Inter-County set to begin today March 30

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Women’s Inter-County Tournament is set to commence today, March 30, 2023. The Tournament will give players the opportunity to showcase their talent and skills as they vie for selection in the Guyana team to play in this year’s Cricket West Indies Regional tournament which is set to be played in St. Kitts and Nevis from May 7-30, 2023.

Defending Champions Berbice has named a strong team to defend both titles after they totally dominated the four (4) team tournament last year to win the double. West Indies player Shabika Gajnabi has been appointed captain while West Indies under-19 captain Ashmini Munisar will serve as her deputy. Demerara will be captained by West Indies left-arm spinner Kaysia Shultz, while Heema Singh had been named vice-captain. Essequibo has named the experienced Kumarie Persaud as captain and Navka Narine the vice-captain.

This year’s tournament will have the three (3) county teams (Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo) and will begin with the T20 format. In the T20 tournament, two matches will be played on March 30 and two matches, including the final, on March 31. The Super50 (50 overs) format will commence on April 4 and conclude on April 9, 2023.

Today, March 30, 2023, Berbice will play Demerara from 09:30 hours then Demerara faces Essequibo from 14:00 hours. On Friday, March 31, Essequibo will play Berbice from 09:30 hours then from 14:00 hours, the top two teams will play the Final.

Berbice squad: Shabika Gajnabi (Captain), Ashmini Munisar (Vice-captain), Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Devona Frank, Marian Samaroo, Plaffina Millington, Oma Matadin, Kentana Mentore, Realeanna Grimmond, Trisha Hardatt, Tia Isaacs, Sherica Campbell, Denellie Lindee, Gaytri Sanichara. Winston Smith will serve as Head coach, while Rosaline Haniff will be the Manager.

Demerara squad: Kaysia Shultz (Captain), Heema Singh (Vice-Captain), Saleena Khan, Lynda Sylvan, Leitsha Jordan, Anita Hendricks, Rushell Roberts, Roshanna Gerrard, Naomi Barkoye, Tilleya Madramootoo, Melanie Dover, Emalissa Whyte, Latoya Garraway, Sarah Amin, Chelsea Latiff. The Manager is Yolande Abenia Klass Parker and Head coach is Clive Grimmond.

Essequibo squad: Kumarie Persaud (Captain), Navka Narine (Vice-captain), Analesia D’Aguiar, Varuni Pitamber, Divine Ross, Lavina Ragobeer, Sonia Ben, Rhana Jones, Nafeeza Sabar, Cyanna Retemiah, Leurene Williams, Roxanne Hendricks. The Manager is Mirenda Cornelius, and the Head coach is Rayon Da Costa.