British Chambers of Commerce Guyana launched

Kaieteur News – United Kingdom and Guyanese government and business representatives on Tuesday celebrated the official launch of the British Chamber of Commerce Guyana at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Georgetown.

The new trade body has been hailed as a springboard for bilateral investment and business opportunities, a press release from the new chamber stated. BritCham Guyana, an independent body, will act as a hub and partner for British and Guyanese companies interested in working together or investing in each market, as well as fostering a strong ecosystem for information sharing and networking, improving the ease of doing business, and collaborating with UK and Guyanese authorities to support the business community.

“What is really clear is that there are many opportunities ahead of us,” said David Rutley, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Americas and Caribbean. “It is a logical time for this launch.”

Rutley told guests at the packed event, which included government ministers and leading businessmen and women that the creation of BritCham Guyana would build on the existing momentum of the UK’s strong relationship with Guyana, alongside the return of direct flights between London and Guyana via British Airways, visa free travel to the UK, and a recent partnership arrangement.

Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips said BritCham Guyana represented “another important development in fostering strong economic ties between Britain and Guyana. “The launch of BritCam solidifies the economic partnership between Britain and Guyana. It is also a recognition of the growing interests between our countries.”

“There are huge opportunities,” said British High Commissioner to Guyana Jane Miller OBE. “It is super exciting having this chamber and a real leap in our relationship. It is being driven by some amazing people.”

Guysons CEO Faizal Khan, a joint British-Guyanese citizen who chairs the new trade body, said the chamber would work in harmony with existing trade bodies and government departments in their shared goal to drive prosperity and economic opportunity. “I see our role as a three-pronged attack,” Khan said “Promoting and facilitating trade, investment and commerce; fostering an open networking environment, and complementing the work of the British High Commission and UK government departments in Guyana, as well as other business chambers in Guyana.”

Khan called on interested businesses and individuals to contact the chamber to join its membership. An application form can be downloaded from britchamgy.com. “We will strive to become the go-to partner for investors and businesses from the UK and Guyana to help them explore, understand, access and navigate each market, and to provide the expert support they need to achieve their goals,” he added.