Berbice Volleyball Association holds 3 way one day tournament

Mar 30, 2023

Kaieteur News – Volleyball action returned to Berbice on Sunday 26th March when the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) successfully held a 3-way volleyball tournament for teams in the Ancient County.

The activity which was held at the Guysuco Training Centre/ Port Mourant (GTC/PM) saw nine teams participating with play in the Male B Division, Female and Academy categories.

In the B division male category GTCPM1, Rollers of New Amsterdam and GTCPM2 were the contenders. There were 3 female teams namely Guysuco Training Centre, Hopetown Females of West Berbice and Rollers females. In the Academy male category GTCPM, No47 Challengers and Berbice High School (BHS) were the participants.

Rollers Volleyball Club took top spot in the male B division category after squeezing past GTCPM 2-1 in

Outstanding male and female players pose with their trophies, medals and other accolades after the competition.

a competitive encounter. The scores were 25-16, 10-25, 15-13. At the end of that competition Rollers received the first prize trophy while GTCPM got the second place reward for their effort. Errol Chase of Rollers was adjudged as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and received a trophy.

Hopetown females came out winners in the female category after defeating the other two teams by 2-0 margins.

Top female team Hopetown females pose with their trophies and medals.

Hopetown first made light work of GTCPM 25 – 20, 25 – 12. They then rolled over Rollers 2-0, 25- 19, 25-15. Hopetown females received the first prize trophy and medals. Rollers were presented with the runner up trophy and medals. Rennia Liverpool of the Hopetown females received the MVP trophy for her outstanding play.

In the male Academy category, the winner was BHS after defeating No47 Challengers 2-0 in two closely contested sets. The scores being 26-24 and 25-23. The other team GTCPM was knocked out in the round Robin segment. The winner and runner-up were presented with the first and second place trophies and medals. The MVP award went to Javed Haniff of BHS. (Samuel Whyte)

