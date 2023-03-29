Teen in custody for murder of pork knocker

Latest update March 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 29, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the murder of a porkknocker whom he was imbibing with and whose lifeless body was found in the wee hours of Tuesday at Four-Mile Village, Port Kaituma, Region One.
Police in Region One reported that they are investigating the death of 21-year-old Shimron Benjamin, a pork-knocker of Quarry Top, Port Kaituma who was found dead on Tuesday with his face bashed in.
Police said that around 00:30hrs, Benjamin was last seen alive drinking High Wine along with the 17-year-old suspect at a location in the Four-Mile Village. Both men appeared to be intoxicated, Kaieteur News understands.
Police said that around 01:00 hrs Tuesday, a 64-year-old Farmer of S1A Junction, Four-Mile Village, saw Benjamin lying motionless in the grass with blood on his head about 30 feet from his home.
The farmer upon seeing Benjamin immediately informed Royston Bumbury, the Toshao of Four-Mile Village, who arrived with his ATV and took the victim to Port Kaituma District Hospital. There Benjamin was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.
According to investigators, during an examination of the victim’s body it was observed that his face was bashed in.
Meanwhile, police said they found a rock with a reddish substance suspected to be blood at the location where Benjamin’s body was found.
At around 08:10hrs on Tuesday the suspect was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.
Benjamin’s body is at the Port Kaituma District Hospital’s Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.
Investigations are ongoing.
