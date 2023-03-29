People nah want go in de traffic department anymore

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh had a time when nuff police ranks wanted to be get into de traffic department. Dem boys never understand why. But dem used to have grand celebration whenever a policeman get transfer to the traffic department. He used to don he white sleeve proudly.

Dese days plenty of dem policemen nah want to go into de traffic department. Dem does mek all kind of excuse as to why dem nah want go into de traffic department. And if dem get transfer to a station on de lower East Bank it does mek nuff of dem get upset.

But dem traffic policemen dese days wukking overtime. Dem out from early morning directing traffic. Dem out in de hot sun directing traffic. And on de East Bank, dem directing traffic way into de night.

Dem deserve a special bonus fuh de good wuk dem doing because de traffic situation is dreadful and dem officers working beyond de call of duty. When dem reach home, dem gat to be tired. Some of dem waving dem hand all in dem sleep and dem better half can’t stay in de same bed.

Dat is why plenty policemen nah want get assigned to de traffic department. But dem boys gat bad news fuh dem because with de traffic situation in de country, dem gan need more traffic policemen pun de road.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de man who was driving home and was stopped by a traffic cop. De cop told him,”You’re weaving down this road. What is in that Water Bottle?’

The man said, “Plain water.” The Cop took a sip and said, “This is red wine.’

The man looked at him, raised his eyes heaven ward, and said, “THANK YOU JESUS, YOU’VE DONE IT AGAIN!”

Talk half. Leff half!