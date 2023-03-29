People nah want go in de traffic department anymore

Latest update March 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 29, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Deh had a time when nuff police ranks wanted to be get into de traffic department. Dem boys never understand why. But dem used to have grand celebration whenever a policeman get transfer to the traffic department. He used to don he white sleeve proudly.
Dese days plenty of dem policemen nah want to go into de traffic department. Dem does mek all kind of excuse as to why dem nah want go into de traffic department. And if dem get transfer to a station on de lower East Bank it does mek nuff of dem get upset.
But dem traffic policemen dese days wukking overtime. Dem out from early morning directing traffic. Dem out in de hot sun directing traffic. And on de East Bank, dem directing traffic way into de night.
Dem deserve a special bonus fuh de good wuk dem doing because de traffic situation is dreadful and dem officers working beyond de call of duty. When dem reach home, dem gat to be tired. Some of dem waving dem hand all in dem sleep and dem better half can’t stay in de same bed.
Dat is why plenty policemen nah want get assigned to de traffic department. But dem boys gat bad news fuh dem because with de traffic situation in de country, dem gan need more traffic policemen pun de road.
It mek dem boys remember de story of de man who was driving home and was stopped by a traffic cop. De cop told him,”You’re weaving down this road. What is in that Water Bottle?’
The man said, “Plain water.” The Cop took a sip and said, “This is red wine.’
The man looked at him, raised his eyes heaven ward, and said, “THANK YOU JESUS, YOU’VE DONE IT AGAIN!”
Talk half. Leff half!
Selling other countries products is progress and development for Pres.Ali & others.
Mar 29, 2023Kaieteur News – Ceili Peterson will be the lone Guyanese Taekwondo athlete at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, after earning one of the 12 spots up for grabs in her 49kg weight class...
Mar 29, 2023
Mar 29, 2023
Mar 29, 2023
Mar 29, 2023
Mar 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – Years ago, a young teenage schoolchild went to extra lessons after school. Led by a ringleader, a group... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]