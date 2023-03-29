Latest update March 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Parika man sentenced to five years for trafficking ‘Poppy’

Mar 29, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Thirty-year-old Andy Jainandan of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was on Tuesday sentenced to five years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to trafficking 12lbs of imported marijuana, commonly known by its street name ‘poppy’ when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Jailed for trafficking imported marijuana, Andy Jainandan

Jailed for trafficking imported marijuana, Andy Jainandan

Jainandan was also fined $5.4M when he appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess.

On Saturday, the Customs Anti-Narcotics unit (CANU) nabbed Jainandan with the drugs along the Zeeburg Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD). The drugs were wrapped in five brick-like packages and stashed in a haversack.

According to CANU the confiscated drugs is worth some $1.8M.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Selling other countries products is progress and development for Pres.Ali & others.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Ceili Peterson to be lone Guyanese Taekwondo Athlete at 2023 Pan Am Games

Ceili Peterson to be lone Guyanese Taekwondo Athlete at 2023 Pan Am...

Mar 29, 2023

Kaieteur News – Ceili Peterson will be the lone Guyanese Taekwondo athlete at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, after earning one of the 12 spots up for grabs in her 49kg weight class...
Read More
South Africa fall short of another big run chase as Windies take series

South Africa fall short of another big run chase...

Mar 29, 2023

‘Humdrum’ performance from Golden Jaguars in final Nations League match against Montserrat

‘Humdrum’ performance from Golden Jaguars in...

Mar 29, 2023

Final round commences today

Final round commences today

Mar 29, 2023

New date for the opening ceremony of the Easter Vocational Swimming programme is April 3

New date for the opening ceremony of the Easter...

Mar 29, 2023

Fine start to Youth Caribbean championship – Guyana’s U15 and U19 boys registers wins on first day

Fine start to Youth Caribbean championship...

Mar 29, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Self Defence

    Kaieteur News – Years ago, a young teenage schoolchild went to extra lessons after school. Led by a ringleader, a group... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]