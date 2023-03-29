Latest update March 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 29, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Thirty-year-old Andy Jainandan of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was on Tuesday sentenced to five years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to trafficking 12lbs of imported marijuana, commonly known by its street name ‘poppy’ when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
Jainandan was also fined $5.4M when he appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess.
On Saturday, the Customs Anti-Narcotics unit (CANU) nabbed Jainandan with the drugs along the Zeeburg Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD). The drugs were wrapped in five brick-like packages and stashed in a haversack.
According to CANU the confiscated drugs is worth some $1.8M.
Selling other countries products is progress and development for Pres.Ali & others.
