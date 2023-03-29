New date for the opening ceremony of the Easter Vocational Swimming programme is April 3

Kaieteur News – Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS) in partnership with the National Sports Commission (NSC) will now be conducting its Easter Vacation Swimming Programme from April 3-15 at the following venues: National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal and the Colgrain Swimming Pool, Camp Street, Georgetown, Watooka Swimming Pool, Linden and at the Albion Estate Pool, East Berbice.

As a result of the changes, the opening ceremony will now be held on Monday 3rd April, 2023 at the National Aquatic Center, Lilliendaal, Georgetown from 10:00am.

The organisers of this programme wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused, as it relates to changes to the previous dates that were subsequently featured on flyers and all other advertisement platforms. The programme invites all children between the ages of 6-18 years old.

Supplementary information can be ascertained from the Colgrain Swimming Pool and the National Aquatic Centre on telephone numbers 226-0387 and 222-1306 respectively between the hours of 08:30hrs – 16:00hrs. Interested persons can also make in-person or online registration for the Easter Swimming Programme.

Details can also be garnered from swimming Coach Paul Mahaica via telephone number 615-5714. Your immediate registration is also essential to guarantee participation.