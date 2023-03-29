New date for the opening ceremony of the Easter Vocational Swimming programme is April 3

Latest update March 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 29, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS) in partnership with the National Sports Commission (NSC) will now be conducting its Easter Vacation Swimming Programme from April 3-15 at the following venues: National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal and the Colgrain Swimming Pool, Camp Street, Georgetown, Watooka Swimming Pool, Linden and at the Albion Estate Pool, East Berbice.
As a result of the changes, the opening ceremony will now be held on Monday 3rd April, 2023 at the National Aquatic Center, Lilliendaal, Georgetown from 10:00am.
The organisers of this programme wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused, as it relates to changes to the previous dates that were subsequently featured on flyers and all other advertisement platforms. The programme invites all children between the ages of 6-18 years old.
Supplementary information can be ascertained from the Colgrain Swimming Pool and the National Aquatic Centre on telephone numbers 226-0387 and 222-1306 respectively between the hours of 08:30hrs – 16:00hrs. Interested persons can also make in-person or online registration for the Easter Swimming Programme.
Details can also be garnered from swimming Coach Paul Mahaica via telephone number 615-5714. Your immediate registration is also essential to guarantee participation.
Selling other countries products is progress and development for Pres.Ali & others.
Mar 29, 2023Kaieteur News – Ceili Peterson will be the lone Guyanese Taekwondo athlete at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, after earning one of the 12 spots up for grabs in her 49kg weight class...
Mar 29, 2023
Mar 29, 2023
Mar 29, 2023
Mar 29, 2023
Mar 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – Years ago, a young teenage schoolchild went to extra lessons after school. Led by a ringleader, a group... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]