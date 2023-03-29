Latest update March 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man charged for allegedly murdering grandmother

Mar 29, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Yonnic Gilpin, the man who allegedly confessed to dumping his grandmother’s body in an empty lot, was on Tuesday remanded to prison for her murder.

Yonnic Gilpin, the man charged for allegedly murdering his grandmother

Yonnic Gilpin, the man charged for allegedly murdering his grandmother

The defendant appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on Sunday March, 19, he murdered Patricia Bovell, 88, at her two-storey home, Russel Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

Dead: Patricia Bovell

Dead: Patricia Bovell

Gilpin will remain behind bars until his next court scheduled for April 11, 2023. Bovell’s decomposing body was found last Wednesday morning after police had received information that a strong stench was coming from an alley close to her house. When they arrived they found Bovell’s body dumped in an empty lot opposite her home.

The elderly woman was not seen days before the discovery of her body and neighbours had recalled hearing her shouting for murder around 04:00hrs that day on Sunday March 19, 2023. The scream lasted for at least 10 minutes before it went silent. Gilpin was the only relative living with her and they had arrested him.

At first he told investigators that he had taken the woman to the city hospital. However, after her body was found Gilpin confessed to killing her accidently and then dumping her body. An autopsy later revealed that Bovell died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Selling other countries products is progress and development for Pres.Ali & others.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Ceili Peterson to be lone Guyanese Taekwondo Athlete at 2023 Pan Am Games

Ceili Peterson to be lone Guyanese Taekwondo Athlete at 2023 Pan Am...

Mar 29, 2023

Kaieteur News – Ceili Peterson will be the lone Guyanese Taekwondo athlete at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, after earning one of the 12 spots up for grabs in her 49kg weight class...
Read More
South Africa fall short of another big run chase as Windies take series

South Africa fall short of another big run chase...

Mar 29, 2023

‘Humdrum’ performance from Golden Jaguars in final Nations League match against Montserrat

‘Humdrum’ performance from Golden Jaguars in...

Mar 29, 2023

Final round commences today

Final round commences today

Mar 29, 2023

New date for the opening ceremony of the Easter Vocational Swimming programme is April 3

New date for the opening ceremony of the Easter...

Mar 29, 2023

Fine start to Youth Caribbean championship – Guyana’s U15 and U19 boys registers wins on first day

Fine start to Youth Caribbean championship...

Mar 29, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Self Defence

    Kaieteur News – Years ago, a young teenage schoolchild went to extra lessons after school. Led by a ringleader, a group... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]