Man charged for allegedly murdering grandmother

Kaieteur News – Yonnic Gilpin, the man who allegedly confessed to dumping his grandmother’s body in an empty lot, was on Tuesday remanded to prison for her murder.
The defendant appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on Sunday March, 19, he murdered Patricia Bovell, 88, at her two-storey home, Russel Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.
Gilpin will remain behind bars until his next court scheduled for April 11, 2023. Bovell’s decomposing body was found last Wednesday morning after police had received information that a strong stench was coming from an alley close to her house. When they arrived they found Bovell’s body dumped in an empty lot opposite her home.
The elderly woman was not seen days before the discovery of her body and neighbours had recalled hearing her shouting for murder around 04:00hrs that day on Sunday March 19, 2023. The scream lasted for at least 10 minutes before it went silent. Gilpin was the only relative living with her and they had arrested him.
At first he told investigators that he had taken the woman to the city hospital. However, after her body was found Gilpin confessed to killing her accidently and then dumping her body. An autopsy later revealed that Bovell died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.
