GRA clamping down on illegal importation of goods

…urges persons with information to ‘speak up’

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Tuesday said that in the last few months its Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID), with help from allied regulators such as the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department and the Veterinary Public Health Unit, Ministry of Health, has clamped down on a number of operations involving illegal importation and movement of large quantities of illegally obtained goods (including chicken and alcohol).

Several persons were charged for the offences, the Authority said in a press statement.

“The Authority wishes to remind the public that uncustomed goods not only affect revenue collection but also seriously threaten public health and safety, particularly when goods are perishable.”

Additionally, GRA reminded that “smuggling is illegal and anyone who attempts to import or export goods with intent to defraud the Revenue Authority of any duties is guilty of an offense and is liable for such offense to fines and or imprisonment in accordance with Section 218 of the Customs Act Chapter 82:01.”

The Authority made reference to an article published in the March 22, 2023 edition of the Stabroek News captioned, ‘Poultry producers upset at chicken smuggling – GRA says addressing issue,’ where the Guyana Poultry Producers Association (GPPA) advocated for the government to urgently address the smuggling of chicken over the country’s eastern and southern borders, something the GRA said it is aware of.

Meanwhile, GRA is urging persons with knowledge of smuggling activities to make reports to GRA’s LEID on 227-6060 ext 3202 & 3206. Reports can be made anonymously and treated with the strictest confidence.