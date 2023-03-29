GRA clamping down on illegal importation of goods

Latest update March 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 29, 2023 News
…urges persons with information to ‘speak up’
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Tuesday said that in the last few months its Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID), with help from allied regulators such as the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department and the Veterinary Public Health Unit, Ministry of Health, has clamped down on a number of operations involving illegal importation and movement of large quantities of illegally obtained goods (including chicken and alcohol).
Several persons were charged for the offences, the Authority said in a press statement.
“The Authority wishes to remind the public that uncustomed goods not only affect revenue collection but also seriously threaten public health and safety, particularly when goods are perishable.”
Additionally, GRA reminded that “smuggling is illegal and anyone who attempts to import or export goods with intent to defraud the Revenue Authority of any duties is guilty of an offense and is liable for such offense to fines and or imprisonment in accordance with Section 218 of the Customs Act Chapter 82:01.”
The Authority made reference to an article published in the March 22, 2023 edition of the Stabroek News captioned, ‘Poultry producers upset at chicken smuggling – GRA says addressing issue,’ where the Guyana Poultry Producers Association (GPPA) advocated for the government to urgently address the smuggling of chicken over the country’s eastern and southern borders, something the GRA said it is aware of.
Meanwhile, GRA is urging persons with knowledge of smuggling activities to make reports to GRA’s LEID on 227-6060 ext 3202 & 3206. Reports can be made anonymously and treated with the strictest confidence.
Selling other countries products is progress and development for Pres.Ali & others.
Mar 29, 2023Kaieteur News – Ceili Peterson will be the lone Guyanese Taekwondo athlete at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, after earning one of the 12 spots up for grabs in her 49kg weight class...
Mar 29, 2023
Mar 29, 2023
Mar 29, 2023
Mar 29, 2023
Mar 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – Years ago, a young teenage schoolchild went to extra lessons after school. Led by a ringleader, a group... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]