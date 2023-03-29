Four months later, no movement in alleged sexual molestation case against track and field coach

Kaieteur News – Four months after his arrest, there has been no movement in the alleged sexual molestation case against a National Track and Field Coach. The coach was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old athlete.

The incident allegedly occurred on November 26, 2022, while the coach was assisting several athletes in preparing for the National Schools Championship.

The young athlete alleged that after practice at the Track and Field Centre, Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD) she was lured into a room at the facility where the alleged sexual assault took place.

Kaieteur News reported that the victim related the alleged incident to a friend, who then made contact with a Welfare Officer. The Welfare officer then contacted the victim’s parents, after which they made a report to a nearby police station.

The victim was reportedly taken to a medical facility where a sexual assault examination was conducted.

The Coach was arrested while witnessing the Schools Championship on November 30, 2022 at the Track and Field Centre in Region Three.

However, after spending 72 hours behind bars, the Track and Field coach was released on $100,000 station bail as Police stated that they were awaiting a response from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the way forward.

The DPP, as was reported, had asked for the forensic interview report from the social/welfare officer to be included in the Police file before charges could be laid. Commander of Region Three, Mahendra Siwnarine told reporters that the file was sent to the DPP’s office.

However, when contacted on Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer at the DPP’s office Liz Rahaman, told Kaieteur News that the DPP is not in receipt of the said file. It is possible that the file is at the Deputy Commissioner of Law Enforcement’s Office (Crime Chief).

Conflicting reports from the police and the DPP’s office has been consistent over the last few months. This has left the alleged victim’s family anxious about the status of the case.

Meanwhile, the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), through its president, Aubrey Hutson, following the incident, stated that the local governing body for track and field does not condone inappropriate behaviour by its affiliated coaches.

The long-serving AAG president was adamant in stating, “Relationships should have its borders, and any coach, who would want to cross the border where he’s going to knowingly try to have a sexual relationship in any form with any athlete, is not condoned by the Association.”

The Coach was asked to step down from his duties at a government agency and was banned from coaching or being in the technical area of AAG sanctioned events.