Latest update March 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

First phase of Ogle to Eccles road linkage progressing smoothly

Mar 29, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Construction works on the US$106.4 million East Bank to East Coast Road Linkage Project [Ogle to Eccles (Haags Bosch) road network] are progressing smoothly.

Installation of PVD from Km 1+850 to Km 2+010 BHS on Main Alignment

Installation of PVD from Km 1+850 to Km 2+010 BHS on Main Alignment

The new thoroughfare will develop the country’s infrastructure as well as open up land to meet the needs of the agriculture, housing, and oil and gas sectors, significantly complementing the PPP/C Administration’s comprehensive master plan for Guyana.

When completed, the new road artery will link the Eugene F. Correia International Airport with the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). Thus far, contractor Ashoka Buildcon Limited with guidance from RITES Limited,  in association with CB & Associates Inc has completed clearing the site from a stretch of 2.3 kilometres, with a width of 120 metres on the main alignment.

Similarly, trees, bushes, and other obstacles have been removed from a portion of the path that spans 1.14 kilometres and another section that spans 0.6 kilometres on the main alignment. A base layer of white sand materials, 500 millimetres thick, has been filled in over a portion of the path, and another portion spans 0.31 kilometres over the full width of the path.

Temporary Site Access Preparation

Temporary Site Access Preparation

Prefabricated Vertical Drains (PVDs) is a geotechnical engineering method that are vertical columns made of plastic or other synthetic materials, which are installed into the ground to improve soft and compressible soils. This method has been implemented to improve the ground condition of the path that spans 0.57 kilometres and another section that spans 0.27 kilometres, along the main alignment. works are ongoing from both ends of Ogle and Eccles in an effort to meet the two-year project deadline. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Selling other countries products is progress and development for Pres.Ali & others.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Ceili Peterson to be lone Guyanese Taekwondo Athlete at 2023 Pan Am Games

Ceili Peterson to be lone Guyanese Taekwondo Athlete at 2023 Pan Am...

Mar 29, 2023

Kaieteur News – Ceili Peterson will be the lone Guyanese Taekwondo athlete at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, after earning one of the 12 spots up for grabs in her 49kg weight class...
Read More
South Africa fall short of another big run chase as Windies take series

South Africa fall short of another big run chase...

Mar 29, 2023

‘Humdrum’ performance from Golden Jaguars in final Nations League match against Montserrat

‘Humdrum’ performance from Golden Jaguars in...

Mar 29, 2023

Final round commences today

Final round commences today

Mar 29, 2023

New date for the opening ceremony of the Easter Vocational Swimming programme is April 3

New date for the opening ceremony of the Easter...

Mar 29, 2023

Fine start to Youth Caribbean championship – Guyana’s U15 and U19 boys registers wins on first day

Fine start to Youth Caribbean championship...

Mar 29, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Self Defence

    Kaieteur News – Years ago, a young teenage schoolchild went to extra lessons after school. Led by a ringleader, a group... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]