Latest update March 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 29, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Construction works on the US$106.4 million East Bank to East Coast Road Linkage Project [Ogle to Eccles (Haags Bosch) road network] are progressing smoothly.
The new thoroughfare will develop the country’s infrastructure as well as open up land to meet the needs of the agriculture, housing, and oil and gas sectors, significantly complementing the PPP/C Administration’s comprehensive master plan for Guyana.
When completed, the new road artery will link the Eugene F. Correia International Airport with the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). Thus far, contractor Ashoka Buildcon Limited with guidance from RITES Limited, in association with CB & Associates Inc has completed clearing the site from a stretch of 2.3 kilometres, with a width of 120 metres on the main alignment.
Similarly, trees, bushes, and other obstacles have been removed from a portion of the path that spans 1.14 kilometres and another section that spans 0.6 kilometres on the main alignment. A base layer of white sand materials, 500 millimetres thick, has been filled in over a portion of the path, and another portion spans 0.31 kilometres over the full width of the path.
Prefabricated Vertical Drains (PVDs) is a geotechnical engineering method that are vertical columns made of plastic or other synthetic materials, which are installed into the ground to improve soft and compressible soils. This method has been implemented to improve the ground condition of the path that spans 0.57 kilometres and another section that spans 0.27 kilometres, along the main alignment. works are ongoing from both ends of Ogle and Eccles in an effort to meet the two-year project deadline. (DPI)
Selling other countries products is progress and development for Pres.Ali & others.
