Fine start to Youth Caribbean championship – Guyana’s U15 and U19 boys registers wins on first day

Latest update March 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 29, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The opening of the 26th Youth Caribbean Table Tennis championship commenced on 27th March at the National Gymnasium Mandela Avenue, Georgetown as some of the top Caribbean territories make their quest for youth supremacy. Countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica Republic, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Grenada, Haiti, Cuba and host Guyana will be participating at this year’s Youth Caribbean championship as they bid for championship title. The tournament will run from March 27 – April 2.
After two rounds of competition the country’s Under-15 and Under-19 boy’s opened their Caribbean youth table tennis championship campaign with victories in the opening sessions on Monday.
The Under-15 boys got the better of Barbados after Malachi Moore, Ebo McNeil and Daniel Darrius copped wins in their singles matches. Unfortunately the Under-15 girl’s team made up of Samara Sukhai, Jasmine Billingy and Seona Barker went down 3-1 to Trinidad and Tobago.
Over in the Under-19 division: the U-19 girl’s featuring Thuria Thomas, Akira Watson and Shakecy Damon loss to Jamaica 3-0. But the Under-19 boy’s team of Jonathan Van Lange, Colin Wong, Krystian Sahadeo came out and defeated St Lucia 3-1; Jonathan Van Lange beat De Andre Calderon (St Lucia) and Colin Wong defeated Rawson Harris as well.
Meanwhile, Conroy Henry (Jamaica) defeated Guyana’s Umar Percival, while Van Lange came back at the latter part of the evening to defeat Joel Buttler (Jamaica) 3-1 to close off the evening.
Day two of the Youth Caribbean Table Tennis championship continued yesterday 28th March for three and fourth round action at the same venue.
