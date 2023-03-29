Final round commences today

2022/23 West Indies Championship…

– Harpy Eagles tackle Hurricanes at Providence

Kaieteur News – Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) will begin their final match of the 2022/23 West Indies Championship, today, against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes (LIH) at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, as the host nation closes in on their 13th Four Day-formatted title.

The other two matches billed for this round will see Trinidad and Tobago Red Force (TTRF) host Jamaica Scorpions (JS) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, while Windward Islands Volcanoes (WIV) take on Barbados Pride at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, T&T.

All matches commence from 10:00 hrs and will be live streamed on Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) YouTube Channel.

The undefeated Harpy Eagles are in a favourable position to lift the title for a sixth time under the leadership of Leon Johnson. After four rounds, they command the Point Standings with 68.2 points from three wins and a draw.

Windward Islands Volcanoes trail closely in second on 58 points from two wins and as many draws while the defending champion, Barbados Pride, occupy third place with 50 points from two wins and two losses.

Fifth place is currently occupied by Leeward Islands Hurricanes with 41.4 points; they acquired their points from a win, a loss and two draws. In fifth place is Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, who are winless, with two drawn results and two losses to their tally, for a total of 28.6 points.

Jamaica Scorpions have had a torrid tournament and sit in the cellar with 21.2 points on the board. Their campaign, like TTRF’s, has not produced any win but they have a draw and three bleak defeats.

Athanaze, Cornwall atop individual performances…

Alick Athanaze (WIV) and Rahkeem Cornwall (LIH) have excelled in this season’s individual performances and lead the Most Runs and Most Wickets lists, respectively, following the penultimate round.

Athanaze, the Volcanoes’ captain, has amassed 544 runs from four matches (8 innings) at an average of 73.50. The right-hander has a highest score of 141 this season with two centuries to add to his résumé.

In second is TTRF’s Darren Bravo, who has 414 runs in four matches at an average of 59.14. The Trinidadian captain also recorded two centuries this season with an even unbeaten 100, being his highest score.

Third place is occupied by Guyana’s skipper, Johnson, with a total of 371 runs from four matches. The captain has played eight innings with a lone unbeaten century of 150 and averages an even 53.

Kaveem Hodge (WIV) has tallied 354 runs, Zachary McCaskie (BP) has 282 runs, Jason Mohammed (TTRF) has 265 runs, Sunil Ambris (WIV) – 256 runs, Matthew Nandu (GHE) – 248 runs and the tenth highest runs scorer thus far is Kieran Powell (LIH) with 247 runs.

In the bowling department, Cornwall has tallied 27 wickets from four matches in fine fashion. He is the only bowler to achieve a ten-wicket haul for the tournament and has done so twice.

Veerasammy Permaul, with 22 wickets from four matches, continues to be in the top tier every season with his latest achievement of becoming the highest wicket taker in Regional Cricket.

Bryan Charles (TTRF) is third with 19 wickets, Chaim Holder (BP) and Ronsford Beaton (GHE) both have 18 wickets, Marquino Mindley (JS) has 17 wickets, Justin Greaves (WIV) has 16 wickets, Barbadians Akeem Holder and Joel McAllister have 15 wickets each and Guyanese Nial Smith rounds out the top 10 with 14 wickets.