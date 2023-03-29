DCB U-19 inter-association tournament 2023 gets underway

– Ariel Enterprise, Trophy Stall, Ramchand’s Auto Spares and Cricket Equipment Inc. on board

Kaieteur News – In the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Under-19 Inter-Association Tournament sponsored by Ariel Enterprise, Trophy Stall, Ramchand’s Auto Spares and Cricket Equipment Inc, East Bank Demerara outplayed Georgetown by 5 wickets as Krsna Singh spun his way to a six-wicket haul while East Coast Demerara dismissed West Demerara by 2 wickets.

Over at the Queens College Ground, Georgetown won the toss and elected to bat scoring 122 all out in 25.1 of their allotted 50 overs. West Indies Under-19 batter Mavindra Dindyal and National Wicket-keeper Shamar Yearwood scored 26 each, while Rivaldo Phillips chipped in with 21. Off spinner Krsna Singh ripped through the Georgetown batting-line up, grabbing 6 for 37 while Dravid Manohar collected 2 for 32, Josh Charles and Anthon Lim claimed one wicket a piece.

In reply, East Bank Demerara marched to their target scoring 123 for 5 in 37.1 overs. Anthon Lim scored 27 not out, while Marlon Ramsurace contributed 25 and Dravid Manohar 20. Ezekiel Wilson was the lone wicket taker claiming 2 for 16. East Bank Demerara won by 5 wickets.

Over at Meter-Meer-Zorg, East Coast Demerara won the toss and opted to bowl first. West Demerara took the opportunity to bat and scored a well-composed 176 all out from 43.3 overs. Middle order batter Rezekeil Renee scored a brilliant 51 not out while opener Anthony Sanchara scored 30 and Nityanand Mathura chipped in with 24. Left arm spinner Chanderpaul Ramraj claimed 3 for 36 while Rudranauth Kisson, Nicholas Chan and Sasenarine Harrichan collected 2 for 26, 2 for 28 and 2 for 29 respectively.

In reply, East Coast Demerara raced to their target scoring 180 for7 from 28.1 overs. Lawrence Pellew top scored with a well-composed 64 while Romel Datterdeen and Rudranauth Kissoon contributed 32 and 35 respectively. Udesh Seetaram was the most effective bowler grabbing 4 for 30 while Vishal Persaud took 2 for 38. East Coast Demerara won by 3 wickets.

In the second round of the DCB Under-19 Inter-Association Tournament sponsored by Ariel Enterprise, Trophy Stall, Ramchand’s Auto Spares and Cricket Equipment Inc. East Coast Demerara will battle East Bank Demerara at Farm Ground, while West Demerara will take on Georgetown at GCC on Wednesday March 29, 2023.