Boxing Trainer Clifton Moore to participate in IBA Online 1 Star Coaching Course

Kaieteur News – Another developmental chapter in the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA)’s thrust to empower its technical officers was written, as trainer Clifton Moore will participate in the International Boxing Association (IBA) Online 1 Star Coaching Course, which is slated for April.

Moore’s participation was confirmed by an official release from IBA Development Officer Chris Roberts OBE. The release stated, “We are pleased to inform you that your coaches have been selected to participate in the 1-Star Coaches Certification course organized by the International Boxing Association (IBA). Congratulations on taking this important step in their coaching career.”

The IBA 1 Star Coaching Certification begins the pathways for emerging trainers to ascertain international accreditations under the governing body.

Moore, who hails from the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym in Region #3, will be among 39 participants at the prestigious forum. The countries that will be represented include Bermuda, Iran, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, England, Cape Verde, Belgium, Italy, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Singapore, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Sweden, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zambia.

The course will occur from April 4 – 12 via the online platform Zoom, with March 30 scheduled as the final date for confirmation by the respective national associations.

According to GBA President Steve Ninvalle, “This is another tangible example of the association’s unwavering pledge to empower its technical officers, who in return will impart the knowledge acquired to the benefit of the sporting landscape. We believe that qualified teachers will naturally develop competent students and certification and accreditation via international channels is pivotal to the development of the discipline. This is the only way that a collective approach to development can occur.”

He further stated, “Because the Caribbean is only represented by a small cadre of trainers at this forum, Moore’s participation is even more important and evident of the GBA’s push to certify its trainers. This is a pillar in our developmental agenda, a synergy that exists in the advancement of both athletes and coaches, and this will be a constant objective and mantra for the foreseeable future.”

Coach Moore, who is tasked with leading a squad of boxers at an international assignment in St. Lucia in the final days of April, is the second technical officer from the GBA to participate in IBA certification training within a month.

Three-star coach Sebert Blake was afforded the opportunity to partake in the IBA Cutman Technician Course, which has just concluded at the Women’s World Championship in New Delhi, India from March 15 – 31.

Blake, who is part of a small cadre of Three Star coaches in the Caribbean, was the first ever Guyanese to participate in such an important seminar. At the time of the seminar, Blake served as the trainer for Caribbean Junior Champions, siblings Alisha and Abiola Jackman, at the prestigious competition.