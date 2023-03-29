154 low-income homes underway in Region Three

Kaieteur News – The construction of the first 154 of 500 low-income homes is currently underway at Leonora, Edinburg, and Cornelia Ida, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara.)

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, inspected the works on the homes on Monday. He was accompanied by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves, and Republic Bank Limited Managing Director, Stephen Grell.

Minister Croal expressed satisfaction with the progress made to date. He explained that some of the houses are nearing completion, with only minor finishing works left, including the installation of windows and flooring. “By the end of this week, we are hoping at least 15 to 20 will be completed and handed over,” Minister Croal said.

In July of last year, the CHPA and Republic Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to finance the construction of 500 low-income houses in Leonora. The 20 x 30 (625 square feet) two-bedroom flat units cost $5.5 million each, including the cost of the land. Minister Croal highlighted that the housing drive is an opportunity for beneficiaries to own their own homes. It also has a positive impact on the regional economy, by creating job opportunities for individuals with diverse skill sets to work during the various phases of the construction process. He added that those plying their trade in the transportation sector and the persons supplying building materials will also benefit.

Simultaneously, infrastructure development is ongoing in the housing schemes where the homes are being constructed. “When we are finished here in a few months you’ll be amazed to see the transformation that will take place just in the small cluster…and of course, we always do zoning too. So there are certain aspects of commercial activity that are allowed when you are establishing a village or new housing scheme,” the minister explained.

Speaking on the selection process for the homes, CHPA’s CEO explained that the list with all the Region Three applicants was reviewed. He said that those who showed interest in owning houses were identified. After collecting the necessary information, the applicants were sent to Republic Bank. “So, the process is very simple and so far all the persons we have identified. Have been approved,” the CEO disclosed.

Meanwhile, the bank’s managing Director, Grell said the financial institution has been working closely with individuals to ensure they are pre-approved, thus facilitating a smooth and speedy process for them to move into their new homes. He noted that the development of communities in the area will be a significant benefit, not only for bringing in more residents but also for creating additional opportunities for businesses to develop and offer services to foster further growth in the region. The project forms part of the government’s turn-key initiative which provides an opportunity for Guyanese at all income levels to achieve homeownership. (DPI)