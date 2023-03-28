Who The Hell is Burnham?

Dear Editor,

– Who recalls that he was one of the original members of the PPP, when it was launched in 1950, along with Cheddi Jagan, Janet Jagan, Ashton Chase, Jainarine Singh, Martin Carter, Sydney King (now Eusi Kwayana), Boysie Ramkarran, and was elected first Chairman, and Cheddi Jagan Vice-Chairman.

– Who recalls that in 1952 he became President of the British Guiana labour Union?

– Who recalls his being Mayor of Georgetown in 1959 and 1964?

– Who recalls his expulsion from the PPP and the establishment of the PNC in 1957, along with Joseph Latchmansingh (Chairman) and Jai Narine Singh (General Secretary).

– Who recalls his becoming the country’s first Prime Minister in 1966?

– Who recalls his confirmation as national holidays: “Eid-Ul- Adha, Youman Nabi; Holi, Deepavali, in 1967?

– Who recalls his initiative to complete the Black Bush Agricultural Scheme, the establishment of two schools and a hospital in that community?

– Who recalls the establishment of the third town and Mayoralty of Corriverton.

– Who recalls the completion of the Canje River bridge for heavy traffic crossing and road of high quality to facilitate traffic to Crabwood Creek?

– Who embarked on the first heavy duty road between Georgetown and Rosignol?

– Who conceived and implemented the major road to Linden to replace the long and unsafe river travel?

– Who inspired the construction of the Demerara Harbour bridge”

– Who created the historic Mandela Avenue?

– Who conceived the creation of the community of South Ruimveldt with the most imaginative funding arrangement with the building suppliers, Guyana Timbers Ltd,, whereby the rent paid by the new owners was treated as repayment of the actual loans?

– Who inspired the residents of what is now Roxanne Burnham Gardens to collaborate after their work-day in contributing to building their neighbours’ homes?

– Who insisted on the erection of the monument to the Enmore Martyrs, immediately after nationalisation?

– Who knows about the Transformation to the National Park from the International Golf Course that was earlier managed by the Booker Group, after nationalisation?

– Who remembers Cheddi Jagan’s support for the nationalisation of the sugar industry?

– Who remembers the devastating effect of the 80 day strike in 1964 during which canes were burnt across the ten estates, and of the resultant shortage of goods and services. Gasoline was scarce enough that the Premier resorted to transporting himself on horseback, in Shirt-Jac?

– Who would visit Bourda Market on the week-ends to, amongst other things, persuade vendors and their customers, to purchase the Party’s publication – New Nation – and keep the change?

– Who conceived of the establishment of the National Insurance Scheme, about which West Indian counterparts sought advice and followed?

– Who with Heads of 1) Antigua and Barbuda, ii) Barbados, championed the Caribbean Free Trade Agreement?

– Who was one of the four signatories to the Treaty of Chaguramas that established the Caribbean Community and Common Market –– (Caricom) and had its Secretariat confirmed in the capital of Guyana?

– Who was it that played a leading role in the dynamic international Non-Aligned Movement, with the active advice of the most qualified and creative team in the history of Guyana’s Foreign Service, inclusive of Shridath Ramphal and Rasheigh Jackson his QC classmates?

– Who developed the productive relationship with Cuba that resulted in lasting contributions to our health sector, in the first place?

– Who recalls his learning experience in Cuba with the concept of creating our current Regional Administration structure, with related boundaries?

– Who conceived of the National Cultural Centre, the School of Dance?

– Who conceived of and promoted the first CARIFESTA?

– How much is known of his contribution to sports, particularly Guyana and West Indies Cricket; his encouragement to the Managing Cricket Board to honour at the GCC Ground Bourda the heroes Rohan Kanhai, Lance Gibbs, and Clive Lloyd, by naming the respective Stands.

– Who recalls the assertive part he played in having the West Indies boycott South Africa from Test Cricket –– part of a more comprehensive campaign against Apartheid.

– Who understands how accessible he was as a human being, regardless of social status, ethnicity, gender, religion, political persuasion?

– How many recall that he was godfather of Joey, son of Cheddi Jagan?

– But who would not remember that he transformed an innocent a-political Desmond Hoyte into a most astute President, the only one known for his congeniality with any audience and made his listeners laugh – a matchless attribute!

Regards,

Elijah Bijay