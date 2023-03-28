Latest update March 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

What does the PPP/C Government have to hide?

Mar 28, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

It is inexcusable that the PAC (Public Account Committee) is not functioning.

If we assume that Bharrat Jagdeo is the de facto President of Guyana and Irfaan Ali just a puppet then questions need to be asked as to why this important oversight Committee is inoperable. What does the PPPC Government have to hide?

Is it the big budget projects are not feasible?

Guyanese do not want to hear that manufacturing will take-off with cheap electricity.

Does anyone comprehend how much manufacturing needs to take-off by to pay for a US$2billion gas-to-shore pipeline project. You would need to manufacture about US$10billion at a 20% mark-up in products.

Guyana had cheap labour and manufacturing did not take-off. By the time the electricity becomes cheaper, the labour costs will rise further outstripping the benefits of cheaper electricity.

Why did Bharrat Jagdeo (he claimed that it was a no brainer) et al not want a proper feasibility study done?

Doing a proper feasibility study would have ensured better accountability and transparency.

Sincerely,

Sean Ori 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

The man who likes to shift blame!! | A message from Glenn Lall.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Shabazz credits Teamwork for Jaguars Gold Cup Qualification

Shabazz credits Teamwork for Jaguars Gold Cup Qualification

Mar 27, 2023

Kaieteur News – Guyana has qualified for their third consecutive Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament. The Golden Jaguars 2 nil away victory over Bermuda and Haiti’s 4 -0 win over Monsterrat, ensured...
Read More
Prince Charles scheduled for the GBA event

Prince Charles scheduled for the GBA event

Mar 27, 2023

Intense second round culminates

Intense second round culminates

Mar 27, 2023

Escarraga takes LGC tournament

Escarraga takes LGC tournament

Mar 27, 2023

Guyana finish third at the 63rd Senior’s Caribbean Championship

Guyana finish third at the 63rd Senior’s...

Mar 27, 2023

Teams named for Demerara Cricket Board Under-19 Inter County Tournament 2023

Teams named for Demerara Cricket Board Under-19...

Mar 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]