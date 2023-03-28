What does the PPP/C Government have to hide?

Latest update March 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
It is inexcusable that the PAC (Public Account Committee) is not functioning.
If we assume that Bharrat Jagdeo is the de facto President of Guyana and Irfaan Ali just a puppet then questions need to be asked as to why this important oversight Committee is inoperable. What does the PPPC Government have to hide?
Is it the big budget projects are not feasible?
Guyanese do not want to hear that manufacturing will take-off with cheap electricity.
Does anyone comprehend how much manufacturing needs to take-off by to pay for a US$2billion gas-to-shore pipeline project. You would need to manufacture about US$10billion at a 20% mark-up in products.
Guyana had cheap labour and manufacturing did not take-off. By the time the electricity becomes cheaper, the labour costs will rise further outstripping the benefits of cheaper electricity.
Why did Bharrat Jagdeo (he claimed that it was a no brainer) et al not want a proper feasibility study done?
Doing a proper feasibility study would have ensured better accountability and transparency.
Sincerely,
Sean Ori
