Latest update March 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

We cannot afford to sit idly by while our democracy is being trampled

Mar 28, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

The editorial piece in Sunday’s Stabroek news captioned ‘PAC scandal’ has eloquently captured the grim reality of the happenings of our times and provided a clear picture of the hypocrisy of the ruling regime’s approach to good governance. Despite the revelations made it is absolutely unacceptable and outrageous that the Public Accounts Committee, for the third consecutive week, will not be meeting on its statutory meeting day due to the government members’ unavailability to attend. This is a blatant disregard for the responsibilities they were elected to uphold on behalf of the people of Guyana.

The government’s consistent failure to show up and do the work they were elected to do is a microcosm of the unacceptable reality of many other committees of the National Assembly where committees just don’t meet. The Natural Resources Committee, for example, which should be meeting given Guyana’s resource-rich status and the possibilities for transformation with our new oil-rich resource, has not met since the inception of this Parliament. The Assembly’s Committee, of which the Honorable Speaker of the Parliament is the Chairman, met only once in three years. There are other committees too numerous to mention where meeting to do the work leaves much to be desired.

What is most concerning about this particular cancelation of the Public Accounts Committee meeting is the lead up to it. The Clerk of the Committee had informed the committee that a quorum would not be present on Monday because government members had indicated they would not be present. However, the Public Accounts Committee is guided by the decisions of the committee, and the statutory meeting day for PAC is Mondays. Despite this, the Speaker informed the clerk not to proceed with the directive to send out the notice in compliance with the standing order. This level of interference is alarming, and it is evident that the government is afraid of transparency and accountability, which are the twin cardinal principles that lend to good governance. The deliberate derailing and stymieing of the work of the PAC by the government is unacceptable, and it is time for the people of Guyana to demand the accountability they deserve. The government must be held accountable for their actions and lack of commitment to the responsibilities they were elected to uphold.  We cannot afford to sit idly by while our democracy is eroded and our rights trampled upon. The time for action is now.

Regards,

Chairman 

Public Accounts committee

Parliament of Guyana 

Hon. Jermaine Figueira MP 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

The man who likes to shift blame!! | A message from Glenn Lall.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Shabazz credits Teamwork for Jaguars Gold Cup Qualification

Shabazz credits Teamwork for Jaguars Gold Cup Qualification

Mar 27, 2023

Kaieteur News – Guyana has qualified for their third consecutive Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament. The Golden Jaguars 2 nil away victory over Bermuda and Haiti’s 4 -0 win over Monsterrat, ensured...
Read More
Prince Charles scheduled for the GBA event

Prince Charles scheduled for the GBA event

Mar 27, 2023

Intense second round culminates

Intense second round culminates

Mar 27, 2023

Escarraga takes LGC tournament

Escarraga takes LGC tournament

Mar 27, 2023

Guyana finish third at the 63rd Senior’s Caribbean Championship

Guyana finish third at the 63rd Senior’s...

Mar 27, 2023

Teams named for Demerara Cricket Board Under-19 Inter County Tournament 2023

Teams named for Demerara Cricket Board Under-19...

Mar 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]