Spartans win Wiltshire, Abu Guyana dominoes tourney

Kaieteur News – Spartans emerged champions of the Abu Guyana, Mark Wiltshire dominoes competition which concluded recently at Dynasty.

Mix Up A placed second, while Gangster was third and Gold is Money was fourth.

Seven Collymore (95) copped the best player of the tournament award while Shellon Herbert (52) was the best female player.

Sean McKenzie took the player in the final with18 games.