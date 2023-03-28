Spartans win Wiltshire, Abu Guyana dominoes tourney

Latest update March 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 28, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Spartans emerged champions of the Abu Guyana, Mark Wiltshire dominoes competition which concluded recently at Dynasty.
Mix Up A placed second, while Gangster was third and Gold is Money was fourth.
Seven Collymore (95) copped the best player of the tournament award while Shellon Herbert (52) was the best female player.
Sean McKenzie took the player in the final with18 games.
