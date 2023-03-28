Latest update March 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Spartans win Wiltshire, Abu Guyana dominoes tourney

Mar 28, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Spartans emerged champions of the Abu Guyana, Mark Wiltshire dominoes competition which concluded recently at Dynasty.

Mix Up A placed second, while Gangster was third and Gold is Money was fourth.

The victorious Spartans team.

Seven Collymore (95) copped the best player of the tournament award while Shellon Herbert (52) was the best female player.

Sean McKenzie took the player in the final with18 games.

