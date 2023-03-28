Point standings after penultimate round

2022/23 Milo U18 Football Tournament…

Kaieteur News – Two rounds in the Group stage of the Nestlé-sponsored Milo Under-18 Schools Football Tournament have been officially completed following the contesting of the latest fixtures over the past weekend at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The third and final round of the Group stage is scheduled to get underway this weekend, April 1 – 2, as the final sixteen becomes clearer.

The 32 teams left in the tournament after the qualifying round are grouped, A through H, and consist of four teams each.

After the penultimate round in the Group Stage, Chase’s Academic Foundation (CAF) and Carmel, both undefeated, are on top of Group A with six points each, but CAF leads with a superior Goal Difference (GD) of +23 while the latter has +9. Bygeval and Dora are the other two teams in the Group; both winless and without points.

In Group B, the undefeated East Ruimveldt leads with six points, Bartica are second with three points while Marian Academy and Bush Lot both have one point each and occupy third and fourth, respectively.

Group C has Westminster in the lead with six points, New Central High have four points in second, Charity have one point and Annandale are yet to secure a point.

Defending champion, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS), command Group D with six points, 8th of May (+2) and Vryman’s Erven (+1) are second and third with three points each while West Demerara has suffered two consecutive defeats and are without points on the board.

The other Linden Unit, Mackenzie High, are in control of Group E with six points, Patentia (+1) and President’s College (-1) occupy second and third with three points each while North Ruimveldt is in the cellar with no points.

West Ruimveldt (+14) and Ann’s Grove (+7) are first and second in Group F with six points apiece while Queen’s College (-10) and Vergenoegen (-11) both suffered consecutive losses.

Group G has Charlestown in the lead with six points, Berbice Education Institute (0) and Cummings Lodge (-3) are tied on three points each in second and third, respectively, while St. Cuthbert’s Mission occupy the other position and are without points.

Group H has the only team that has officially qualified for the Round-of-16, Santa Rosa, since they have already completed all three Group matches. They accumulated seven points from two wins and a draw to finish ahead of St. Stanislaus, the only other team to have played three Group matches.

St. Stanislaus have three points in second place with a GD of -3, New Amsterdam (-7) is third, also with three points, and Dolphin (-1) is last with a point, which makes the fight for second place very interesting when the final Group H match unfolds.

This tournament is sponsored by Nestlé through their Milo brand, sanctioned by the MoE and supported by MASSY Distribution, GINMIN, GENEQUIP and MVP Sports.