Nurses attached to Palms yet to receive Govt. promised salary increases

Kaieteur News – Nurses attached to the Palms Geriatric Home have expressed concerns over what they believe is a move to exclude them from the increase promised to health workers last December.

President Irfaan Ali had announced major increases in the salaries for doctors, nurses and allied health workers, across the country saying it was in keeping with his promise to ensure a better life for public sector workers but also in a bid to attract young, talented professionals to medical field.

However, an employee attached to the Palms told Kaieteur News that months after the announcement was made, not all healthcare workers received the raise in salaries. The staffer who spoke under conditions of anonymity told this publication “In fact, nurses at the Palms institution continue to be overlooked. Over 100 nurses are in the employ of Human Services and Social Security Ministry and not one received that increase. Nurse with at least 40, 20 years service being patriotic all these years and haven’t received anything,”

According to the aggrieved worker the only increase that has been reflected on their salaries is the eight percent increase promise to all public servants.

The staffer said that letters have been written to the President, the Minister of Health and the Minister of Social Protection. “We don’t understand why we are being bypassed…We are healthcare as well even though we work under social protection…We have reached out to several high functionaries and to date no answers, no increase. This decries injustice. The nurses are getting anxious and are planning a protest,” the staffer revealed.

According to the salary increase announced by the President last December over 5000 healthcare workers would get pay increases. According to Ali, these revisions to the salaries of these workers will benefit will increase disposable incomes by over $1.5 billion annually.

Under the revision of pay, Nurse Aides and Patient Care Assistants were set to receive salaries adjusted upwards from $80,892 to $100,000. This represents an additional 23.6 percent increase on the current minimum salary paid to each worker.

Nursing Assistants moved from their current minimum salary $88,525 to $115,000.Midwives salaries adjusted upwards from $96,974 to $169,438. Staff Nurses salaries were adjusted upwards from $111,628 to $169,438. Staff Nurses/Midwives salary adjusted upwards from $127,963 to $195,000. Meanwhile, in order to ensure that the public health care system is supported by adequately qualified technicians and allied health professionals, the government announced that will be adjusting the salaries payable to several categories of these workers including medex whose wages have moved from $152,420 to $200,000.