NAREI to spend $28M to drill and rehabilitate two water wells

Kaieteur News – The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) would soon be drilling and rehabilitating two water wells for an estimated cost of $28,018,540.

At the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that NAREI is slated to drill a well at its facility located at Kairuni along the Linden- Soesdyke Highway for an estimated cost of $13.5 million. The project attracted one bidder who tendered almost twice the amount of the engineer’s price for the job. NAREI too would be rehabilitating a well for $14 million. This project attracted two bidders who bid $13 million and $45 million to do the works.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Agriculture – National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute (NAREI)

Drilling of portable water well at NAREI facility at Kairuni, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Rehabilitation of potable water well at NAREI facility.

Supply and delivery of two refrigerated trucks to the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC).

Construction of Processing Facility and Solar Dryer at Crabwood Creek, Region Six.

Ministry of Public Service

Supply and delivery of cooked snacks and lunches.

Guyana Energy Agency

Design, supply, installation and commissioning of Solar Photovoltaic Systems and Distribution Networks for Orealla and Siparuta.

Rehabilitation and construction works at GEA Head Office.

Ministry of Education

Supervision consulting services for rehabilitation/ construction of water supply systems at Secondary schools and dormitories.

Procurement of the printing of brochure and charts.

Guyana Defence Force (GDF)

Expression of interest- Sale of unserviceable- Ocean Patrol Vessel.

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)

Supply and delivery of one diesel type- PRM 180-1950 Hydraulic (Long boom) excavator.

Supply and delivery of one set mill rolls pinion (three) for Rose Hall Factory.

Supply and delivery of first grade crusher run (1,050 MT) for Rose Hall Estate.