More gear for Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Mar 28, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The initiative was in receipt of cricket gear from Regal Sports Store, an arm of Regal Stationery and Computer Center, Seaforth Street, Georgetown. At a simple ceremony held recently at the Gandhi Youth Organization Cricket Ground, Owner and Managing Director, Mahendra “Anil” Hardyal was high in praise of the project, stating that he was following it and is impressed with its spread across Guyana. Hardyal also pledged his continued support and is happy to be part of this.

In response, Anil Beharry, a partner of the project along with Kishan Das of the USA, was very grateful for the gesture and promised to continue to help young promising cricketers in Guyana. Hardyal, the owner of Regal Softball Cricket Teams, handed over two pairs of wicketkeeping pads, three cricket bags, six bat rubbers, two helmets, six pairs of batting pads, four bats, three pairs of cricket shoes and seven pairs of batting gloves.

Total cricket related items received so far: $310,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, seventeen pairs of cricket boots, twenty nine pairs of batting pads, thirty one cricket bats, twenty seven pairs of batting gloves, twenty one thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, four arm guards, two boxes, nine cricket bags, six bat rubbers and six helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman.

Mahendra Hardyal (C) with Ian John (L) and Anil Beharry with the equipment.

To date, fifty two young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from three junior gear bag, two trophies, four arm guards, twenty one bats, two boxes, four helmets, nineteen pairs of cricket shoes, thirteen pairs of batting pads, two thigh pad, one bat rubber and nineteen pairs of batting gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each while RHCCCC received two, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. The Essequibo Cricket Board also benefited along with the Town of Lethem.

