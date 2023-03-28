Mings Products & Services and ETK Inc. lend more corporate support

Bartica Easter Regatta 2023



Kaieteur News – With football action kicking off on Sunday evening last at the Bartica Community Centre Ground, more corporate support for the 2023 edition of the Bartica Easter Regatta continues to flow in.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Kenneth Williams who is also the Regional Chairman for Region # 7, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, has expressed thanks to the principals of ETK Inc. a company operating mainly in the Mining & Metals sector and Mings Products & Services Limited, Lot 6 Urquhart Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

Both entities have exhibited their commitment to the success of the event by making substantial contributions.

Mr. Douglas Nespoli de Mello, Deputy Project Director of ETK Inc. Toroparu Project said that they are pleased to be on board with the event that is nationally recognised.

“Regatta is a huge product for the town of Bartica and by extension Guyana, and we are more than happy to be contributing towards its continued success. Many of the youths are involved in multiple sports activities which augur well for their, and the development of the community.

As a company, we are committed to this development pathway and will continue to make this a reality.”

Mr. John Chin, of Mings Products and Services, the exclusive distributor for the entire line of Yamaha products including outboard motors, water vehicles, motorcycles, and generators in Guyana, posited that their company and products have been associated with the Bartica Regatta as long at the event has been around.

“So, we are basically continuing our commitment towards the sustained development of this community through this event which has various components. Easter Regatta is a household product and, we at Mings are pleased to have been part of building this product and making it sustainable.”

Williams, in response to both ETC Inc. and Mings Products and Services, relayed the gratitude of the Organising Committee and the community of Bartica for the sustained commitment from both companies towards the growth of the Bartica Easter Regatta.