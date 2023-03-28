Miners, residents under siege at Eteringbang by Venezuelan National Guard, Sindicatos

Kaieteur News – Miners and residents of Eteringbang Community located in the Upper Cuyuni-Mazaruni District, Region Seven, are pleading for the Government’s intervention and possible solution to the “abuse” and “outright robberies” they are facing at the hands of the Venezuelan National Guard and the notorious sindicato gang.

In a letter of complaint signed by miners, shop owners and residents of the Eteringbang, the residents highlighted their plight and explained that the situation has been going on for six years now. They said this had led to some people relocating while others have to fend for themselves despite the presence of members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Guyana Defence Force (GDF) at the border between Guyana and Venezuela.

“We the miners and business people who operate on the Guyana side of the border with Venezuela in the Upper Cuyuni area between Akarabisi and Eteringbang would hereby like to bring to the attention of our Government the abuse, neglect, danger and outright robberies that we are facing on a daily basis for in excess of six years at the hands of the (Venezuelan) National Guards and Sindicatos on the Venezuelan side,” the residents stated in their letter of complaint.

According to the letter, there are four checkpoints between Akarabis and Eteringbang (one National Guard and three Sindicatos). The residents explained that at all four checkpoints, they have to stop and allow the armed guards and sindicatos to check their boats, and added to that, depending on what they are transporting they are also required to pay, about $2000 per drum of fuel at all four checkpoints. They added that they also have to pay when transporting food and other supplies.

“There have been many instances where we are robbed by these people or have part of our stock seized by them. There is great risk if we choose to not stop since gunshots would come our way,” they added.

It was further stated that as a result of the extended period of exploitations, many persons moved out of the area, while those who remain are finding it difficult to keep their businesses afloat. “The neglect and closure of the Eteringbang Airstrip has compounded the situation since we are forced to use the river exclusively and face these criminals even more,” they said.

It was explained that the closure of the airstrip some seven months ago has also resulted in the shortage of basic over the counter medications and other basic supplies to the community. The residents said, “The extremely slow pace of the reconstruction of the airstrip provides very little hope from that avenue anytime soon.”

The residents said that as a result of their quandary, the community can now be classified as a “depressed one.”

In closing, the Eteringbang residents said, “We are kindly asking for our Government to look into our matter with some urgency since we have been suffering for a long time.”

Back in December last year this newspaper had reported that the Sindicatos had invaded several areas in Region One, robbing and beating miners who operated in the Five Star Back Dam. It was reported then that the invasion reportedly started at Lena landing – a part of Five Star that is close to the Venezuela border. The gunmen had later moved in to Powis Landing, looting and robbing along the way. A Matthews Ridge businessman in the area had related that the gang had forcefully taken over “Fat man’s new shop” at Powis landing and sent 12 of their men to hide in the bushes as lookout for the Guyanese joint services ranks who may enter to stop them. In 2017, three Guyanese were slaughtered in their sleep at a Venezuelan mine site called Imataka that is located close to the Five Star Backdam. Gunmen brandishing high-powered weapons had stormed into their mining camp around 03:00 hrs on Wednesday July 19, 2017 and riddled them with bullets. Police identified the dead as Vernon Eudoxie, 51; Cologne Solomon, 23 – both of Fitzburg, Port Kaituma – and Samuel Moses, 19, of Four Miles Oronoque, Port Kaituma, North West District, Region. Venezuelan authorities suspected that killings were carried out by the Sindicatos, a Venezuelan gang, that would cross over into Guyanese mines and rob victims frequently.