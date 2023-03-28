Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation names athletes with minimum standards

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) has announced its national shortlist of athletes for 2023. These athletes have ALL satisfied the criteria, which includes achieving the required totals based on the Federation’s minimum Standards published in November 2022.

Those reaching the required mark are:

Males Open (classic)

Dominic Tyrrell – 74kg Kheon Evans – 83kg Carlos Petterson-Griffit – 93kg Wazim Mohamed – 93kg Leroy Trotman – 93kg Bjorn Williams – 105Kg

Male Equipped (Open)

Timothy Bagla – 74kg Carlos Petterson-Griffit – 93kg Fazim Abdool – 120kg

Masters (Classic)

Franklyn Brisport-Luke – 66kg Richard Fredericks – 74kg Marlon Wilson – 93kg Roger Rogers -120kg

Masters (Equipped)

Franklyn Brisport-Luke – 66kg Edwin Gordon Spencer – 93kg Farouk Abdool -120+kg

Female Open (Classic)

Sarah Sanmoogan – 66kg Keisha Abrigo – 76kg

Female Masters (Classic)

Nadina Taharally – 76kg Lalita Bridgemohan – 76kg

Male Junior (Classic)

Dominic Tyrrell – 74kg Romeo Hunter – 83kg Shoib Kayume – 83kg

Total: 18

Males:14

Females:4

Male (Open Classic) – 10

Male (Open Equipped) – 3

Male (Masters Classic) – 4

Male (Masters Equipped) – 3

Female (Open Classic) – 2

Female (Masters Classic) – 2

In addition to the eighteen (18) short-listed athletes, there are eleven (11) athletes who have NOT made the required minimum totals and will have up to the last local competition prior to any proposed International engagement to make the minimum total to qualify.

Those athletes are:

Males Open (classic)

Dwayne Welch 59kg Classic Open

Kadeem Bowen 66kg Classic Open

Matthew Maycock 83kg Classic Open

Joseph Stoll 93kg Classic Open, M2

Paul Meusa 105kg Classic Open

John Edwards 120kg Classic Open

Yogaishawar Seecharan 120+kg Classic Open, Junior

Male Open (equipped)

Navindra Tamasar 66kg Equipped Open

Females Open (Classic)

Junica Pluck 69kg Classic Open

Ashlie Abraham 76kg Classic Open

Sherene Williams 84kg Classic Open

Of note: Only athletes who have satisfied the criteria will be considered for national selection.