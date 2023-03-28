Latest update March 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Construction worker remanded for murder of Canje man

Mar 28, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old Trevor Rajmangal, a construction worker, was on Monday remanded to prison for the murder of Mohamed Imran Ali, of East Canje Berbice.

Dead, Mohamed Imran Ali called ‘Mice’

Dead, Mohamed Imran Ali called ‘Mice’

Rajmangal of West Canefield, East Canje Berbice, made his appearance via Zoom before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that between Saturday March 18, and Sunday March 19, at West Canefield, he murdered Ali called ‘Mice’.

Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus remanded Rajmangal to prison and the matter was adjourned to April 21, 2023.

According to reports, Ali was last seen alive on Saturday night walking through Canefield Street imbibing and in an intoxicated state. The following morning his lifeless body was discovered lying in the street. Ali was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post-mortem examination revealed that he died as a result of shock with cerebral haemorrhage due to a fractured skull.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

The man who likes to shift blame!! | A message from Glenn Lall.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Shabazz credits Teamwork for Jaguars Gold Cup Qualification

Shabazz credits Teamwork for Jaguars Gold Cup Qualification

Mar 27, 2023

Kaieteur News – Guyana has qualified for their third consecutive Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament. The Golden Jaguars 2 nil away victory over Bermuda and Haiti’s 4 -0 win over Monsterrat, ensured...
Read More
Prince Charles scheduled for the GBA event

Prince Charles scheduled for the GBA event

Mar 27, 2023

Intense second round culminates

Intense second round culminates

Mar 27, 2023

Escarraga takes LGC tournament

Escarraga takes LGC tournament

Mar 27, 2023

Guyana finish third at the 63rd Senior’s Caribbean Championship

Guyana finish third at the 63rd Senior’s...

Mar 27, 2023

Teams named for Demerara Cricket Board Under-19 Inter County Tournament 2023

Teams named for Demerara Cricket Board Under-19...

Mar 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]