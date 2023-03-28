Construction worker remanded for murder of Canje man

Kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old Trevor Rajmangal, a construction worker, was on Monday remanded to prison for the murder of Mohamed Imran Ali, of East Canje Berbice.

Rajmangal of West Canefield, East Canje Berbice, made his appearance via Zoom before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that between Saturday March 18, and Sunday March 19, at West Canefield, he murdered Ali called ‘Mice’.

Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus remanded Rajmangal to prison and the matter was adjourned to April 21, 2023.

According to reports, Ali was last seen alive on Saturday night walking through Canefield Street imbibing and in an intoxicated state. The following morning his lifeless body was discovered lying in the street. Ali was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post-mortem examination revealed that he died as a result of shock with cerebral haemorrhage due to a fractured skull.