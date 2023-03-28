Caiman bites off man’s hand during fishing trip

Kaieteur News – Twenty-five-year-old Russell Allicock of Rupununi on Sunday afternoon lost his right hand after he was attacked by a giant caiman while on a fishing trip with a friend.

Kaieteur News was informed that Allicock was attacked sometime around 14:00hrs that day while he was setting his seine in the Takatu pond located in Annai, Region Nine.

A relative related to this publication that Allicock was the one helping to take the seine across the pond while his friend was some feet behind him. He said they decided to take a rest, when the caiman launched its attacked on Allicock.

Allicock told the relative that the caiman had attacked him first between his legs when he started to fight back the reptile. He said while fighting back he called out for a knife and that is where he stabbed the caiman. Allicock further related that the caiman then suddenly made one last bite and took off his arm and then disappeared.

He was immediately rescued by his friend who took him ashore. Kaieteur News was told that Allicock was taken to the Annai Cottage Hospital but due to the severity of his injuries he was rushed to the Lethem Regional Hospital for further treatment. There doctors immediately performed emergency surgery due to the fact that he was losing a lot of blood. As of Tuesday, Allicock has been in a stable condition and is recovering.