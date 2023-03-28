Ali, Jageo talk up PPP’s multiracial credentials

…promise to “wipe out all weapons of racism in Guyana”

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s top political leaders on Sunday promised to wipe out racism here and also touted their party’s multiracial credentials at a memorial in honour of the People’s Progressive Party’s late founder, Dr Cheddi Jagan.

Head of State, President Irfaan Ali told a gathering of party faithful that all Guyanese are shareholders in the country’s development and the PPPC Administration remains steadfast in meeting their needs. “Today I say that no weapon formed in the clothing of racism will succeed once this People’s Progressive Party is alive and we don’t intend to die. We would stay alive,” Dr Ali emphasised. He pointed out that one of Guyana’s greatest assets is the diversity of its Citizens. However, there are some persons who are bent on weaponising this important feature, using tactics to separate the nation.

Those who are handling the weapon must understand that their days are numbered and will soon come to an end, the Guyanese leader stressed. He reminded that Dr Jagan faithfully fought for the working-class Guyanese, and noted that the political transformation and justice came as a result of the formation of the PPPC. Making the case, President Ali emphasised that his government will ensure that the astute legacy of Dr Jagan lives on. “We are not going to be branded by the same whip… that inflicted the seamlessly deep wound on the society we live in, but we have chartered a course in which we are offering our branches of love to heal those wounds… and to create a fresh platform through which growth and development and progress and unity have come to us,” the Head of State asserted.

He remembered former President Jagan for his remarkable contributions to the development of Guyana and the betterment of its people. The late Dr. Cheddi Jagan served as President of Guyana from 1992 to 1997 and is widely regarded as the ‘father of the nation.’ He dedicated his entire life to ensure that freedom and democracy of the people prevailed in Guyana until he died on March 6, 1997.

Meanwhile, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said the PPPC government is built on a foundation of inclusivity, transparency and accountability, driven by a fierce determination to advance development in Guyana. Noting that that the administration remains multi-ethnic and multi-racial, Jagdeo said the Opposition has historically utilised the rumor machinery to distort what the PPPC Government stands for. “Do not allow the naysayers to dominate and create a wrong impression of us. Throughout the country, people have to fight for what they believe in,” he urged. To this end, the government has been engaging persons in every community, at every level, bringing prosperity and development to all Guyanese. On Saturday, residents of Victoria felt the government’s presence as a ministerial outreach to the village, which saw scores of persons being granted the opportunity to voice their concerns, as well as benefitting from on-the-spot interventions.

VP Jagdeo added that, since assuming office in 2020, the PPPC has strengthened its efforts to engage Afro-Guyanese especially, to combat the seeds of doubt that the Opposition attempts to plant. Government has implemented the framework to push this development agenda, as the oil and gas resources are being spread out across all regions and sectors to foster large-scale development.

The various sectors, such as housing, health, agriculture, education and infrastructure continue to see investments, especially those geared towards the prosperity of Guyanese at the grassroots level. “We have to ensure that we are building and accumulating wealth for the ordinary man in a sustainable way. That has been the philosophy of the PPPC,”VP Jagdeo added. Moreover, transparency continues to be a chief concern, as seen in the revision of the Natural Resources Fund Act, which sought to dismantle the previous framework enacted by the APNU+AFC coalition, which entrusted sole authority to manage the NRF to the finance minister.

Further, this government continues to champion the cause for the disadvantaged and oppressed, and this is clearly seen in the policies and legislation being implemented. A clear-cut example of this is government’s efforts to cushion the rising cost of living during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its dedication to bringing relief to the sugar workers who were left without a livelihood following their termination under the previous administration. This direction is in accordance with the template set out by Dr Jagan, as he forged the PPP to serve as a symbol of prosperity, spearheading the charge for democracy and human rights. The VP added, “When we talk about Cheddi Jagan, we remember what he stood for. The People’s Progressive Party created a national awareness and organised struggle for freedom in the country. It is that political consciousness that led to the fight for independence.” (DPI)