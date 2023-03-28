Latest update March 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

11th Century Guyana Redux

Mar 28, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Ever since  the  story became  public  regarding  the  barbaric  beat down of a young female who is  a   daughter, a sister ,  a future wife and  mother  by her now convicted father, the silence  from  the  citizenry  is deafening, especially  from  the  female groups representing grandmothers, mothers , sisters, wives, students , reporters, lawyers, executives, diplomats, government ministers, priests , doctors , nurses,  pharmacists, businesswomen, farmers,  sportswomen,  beauty queens , fashion  designers, lecturers, bankers, environmentalists, and  I  would  say  the  whole  female  population  of  Guyana.

As a  girl  dad, I  am outraged  and  ashamed that  such an assault  has  not  fired  up  the  so called  feminist base or even  humanity at large   in Guyana. I guess  all the  speeches  about  girl power is a  bunch  of  malarkey, as such, Charrandas should  be  reinstated  to  begin  with. What  about punitive damages  including  for her   mental  health? Possession of   alleged firearm? Imposition of overseas travel bans to North America and Europe? Doing  business  with  importers  and exporters? Maintaining bank accounts? Ineligibility for government contracts? Court directed anger management? Cancelation of memberships including the local business  associations.

I  believe  if you  girls, including  all my female friends   don’t  get  this  one victory , you  all will  not  be  taken  seriously  about  the  fight  for  equality, it would  be  just  vapid  rhetoric. The world and I will be watching in coming days and months on how this plays out. The video will live in perpetuity on the internet. Did someone say March is Women’s history Month?

Regards,

Keith Bernard

Shabazz credits Teamwork for Jaguars Gold Cup Qualification

Mar 27, 2023

Mar 27, 2023

Kaieteur News – Guyana has qualified for their third consecutive Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament. The Golden Jaguars 2 nil away victory over Bermuda and Haiti’s 4 -0 win over Monsterrat, ensured...
Prince Charles scheduled for the GBA event

Mar 27, 2023

Mar 27, 2023

Intense second round culminates

Mar 27, 2023

Mar 27, 2023

Escarraga takes LGC tournament

Mar 27, 2023

Mar 27, 2023

Guyana finish third at the 63rd Senior's Caribbean Championship

Mar 27, 2023

Mar 27, 2023

Teams named for Demerara Cricket Board Under-19 Inter County Tournament 2023

Mar 27, 2023

Mar 27, 2023

