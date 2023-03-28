11th Century Guyana Redux

Latest update March 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 28, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Ever since the story became public regarding the barbaric beat down of a young female who is a daughter, a sister , a future wife and mother by her now convicted father, the silence from the citizenry is deafening, especially from the female groups representing grandmothers, mothers , sisters, wives, students , reporters, lawyers, executives, diplomats, government ministers, priests , doctors , nurses, pharmacists, businesswomen, farmers, sportswomen, beauty queens , fashion designers, lecturers, bankers, environmentalists, and I would say the whole female population of Guyana.
As a girl dad, I am outraged and ashamed that such an assault has not fired up the so called feminist base or even humanity at large in Guyana. I guess all the speeches about girl power is a bunch of malarkey, as such, Charrandas should be reinstated to begin with. What about punitive damages including for her mental health? Possession of alleged firearm? Imposition of overseas travel bans to North America and Europe? Doing business with importers and exporters? Maintaining bank accounts? Ineligibility for government contracts? Court directed anger management? Cancelation of memberships including the local business associations.
I believe if you girls, including all my female friends don’t get this one victory , you all will not be taken seriously about the fight for equality, it would be just vapid rhetoric. The world and I will be watching in coming days and months on how this plays out. The video will live in perpetuity on the internet. Did someone say March is Women’s history Month?
Regards,
Keith Bernard
