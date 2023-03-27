Prince Charles scheduled for the GBA event

Kaieteur News – International flavour will be an important element of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA)’s junior programme for the calendar year of 2023, as the entity resumes its monthly u16 Championship, with Prince Charles of Trinidad and Tobago slated to enter the squared circle on April 2nd.

Charles, who is coached by Jason Matthews, will be part of a two member contingent from the twin island republic which includes Shania Nunez that will compete in next the month’s championships scheduled for the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Charles, who is of royal moniker, is penciled to match skills with emerging talent Jeremiah Duncan who was adjudged the best boxer at the previous edition of the Caribbean School Boys and Junior Championships, hosted on local soil. Nunez will match globes with local sensation Taffina Barker of the Pace and Power Gym.

According to GBA President Steve Ninvalle, this is another historic step in the right direction of the discipline, noting, “This is an historic move and is indicative of the association’s emphasis on youth development. This is a simple but significant act in building and improving on an initiative that was primarily created to advance the sport, and build on its infancy phase. This programme will now provide international exposure to our pugilists at an earlier stage. After-all, the U-16 age group is a vital transitional period in the development of boxers. This is just the start.”

He further disclosed, “Communication lines were also opened with Suriname, who have also confirmed the participation of a two member delegation, which further adds to the budding profile of this tournament. The international element will continue to be a feature of the tournament for the foreseeable future.”

The U-16 championships, which is hosted twice on a monthly basis, is directly linked to the Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Competition, and serves as the association’s preparatory platform.

The GBA, which is the 2022 sports association of the year, hosted 16 U-16 competitions last year which is a record, and is geared to surpass that number in the current calendar year. Another edition is already penciled for April 30th at the same venue, and is also expected to attract international involvement.

The resumption of the monthly enterprise also aligns with the association’s impending weekly training camp for young and elite pugilists which are slated to commence on March 31st at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Gym in Albouystown. The aforesaid programme, which features the technical expertise of National coach Lennox Daniels, Technical Director Terrence Poole, and Cuban coach Francisco Roldan, has been conceptualised, as a high-performance system to better equip boxers for the rigor of international competition.