Parika man busted with $1.8M in imported ganja  

Mar 27, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Saturday busted a Parka man with some $1.8M of imported marijuana known by its popular street name ‘Poppy’.
CANU in a press statement identified him as Andy Jainadan, 30. He was reportedly intercepted by CANU officers along the Zeeburg Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
Jainandan was allegedly carrying a haversack with him at the time and when the officers searched it, they found the illegal drugs in five brick-like parcels. They cautioned, arrested and took him into custody.
CANU also took possession of the drugs and it tested positive for the imported weed. A total of 12 pounds of the illegal narcotic was found in Jainandan possession, and according to CANU, it has a street value of $1.8M.
