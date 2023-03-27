Latest update March 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Parika man busted with $1.8M in imported ganja  

Mar 27, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Saturday busted a Parka man with some $1.8M of imported marijuana known by its popular street name ‘Poppy’.

Busted with imported weed, Andy Jainandan

CANU in a press statement identified him as Andy Jainadan, 30. He was reportedly intercepted by CANU officers along the Zeeburg Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Jainandan was allegedly carrying a haversack with him at the time and when the officers searched it, they found the illegal drugs in five brick-like parcels. They cautioned, arrested and took him into custody.

Five brick-like parcels found in Jainandan’s haversack

CANU also took possession of the drugs and it tested positive for the imported weed. A total of 12 pounds of the illegal narcotic was found in Jainandan possession, and according to CANU, it has a street value of $1.8M.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shabazz credits Teamwork for Jaguars Gold Cup Qualification

Mar 27, 2023

Kaieteur News – Guyana has qualified for their third consecutive Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament. The Golden Jaguars 2 nil away victory over Bermuda and Haiti’s 4 -0 win over Monsterrat, ensured...
Prince Charles scheduled for the GBA event

Mar 27, 2023

Intense second round culminates

Mar 27, 2023

Escarraga takes LGC tournament

Mar 27, 2023

Guyana finish third at the 63rd Senior’s Caribbean Championship

Mar 27, 2023

Teams named for Demerara Cricket Board Under-19 Inter County Tournament 2023

Mar 27, 2023

