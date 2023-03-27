Opposition wants more time to scrutinise oil and gas matters

Kaieteur News – The A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) has reiterated its call for more time to be given for the Opposition to scrutinise oil and gas matters.

During its weekly press conference last week, the Economic Advisor to the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, Elson Low called on citizens to demand parliamentary oversight of major government decisions.

“Guyanese must continue to demand to see all agreements and documents in a timely fashion. The people must continue to demand genuine public consultations and scrutiny,” he said. Alluding to the new draft of the model PSA, the Advisor to the Office of the Leader of the Opposition lamented on the measly two weeks allowed for public comments on the issue

He said, “For the government to allow a measly two weeks for public comments is simply ridiculous and disdainful of the people of Guyana, the owners of the country’s natural endowment.

“We hereby call for the PSA to be laid in the National Assembly and to be reviewed by a select committee and for at least two months for public submissions and discussions.” Low noted that Guyana is a large country and it is virtually impossible to consult a wide cross section of the Guyanese people in two weeks.

He explained that “Guyana’s size, geography and limited infrastructure dictate that in order to properly engage with the public, any government should set aside much more time for consultation.” “The PPP just does not care what people in our hinterland and other outlying regions think. In addition, the regime’s own desire to be secretive and corrupt does not allow them to want national consultations.”

Low noted too that the PPPC is in the habit of rushing important documents through. “Let us recall our experience with the Natural Resources Fund Act. The PPP is clearly seeking to undermine Guyanese institutions so that the State is able to facilitate its operation as a kleptocracy.”

“The new Petroleum exploration and production Bill must not be similarly rushed through parliamentary and public oversight,” he said adding that “instead of this contemptuous approach to the Guyanese public and the National Assembly, we believe that at least 60 days should be given for comments and objections, when dealing with agreements, investment codes, and laws this vital.”

According to Low, the Opposition plans to move a motion in the National Assembly demanding that consultations on matters of national importance must be codified by law, so that this process is not at the discretion of the PPP. He emphasised that this is vital move towards safeguarding the nation’s wealth given this if left unchecked, rushing major agreements, investment codes, and legislation to completion has the potential to cost Guyanese tens of billions of USD through incompetence, ignorance, and corruption. The economics advisor noted that only through adopting a structured approach, such as those codified in the US Congressional Review or Administrative Procedure Acts, can we arrest the current relentless slide towards financial recklessness and kleptocracy.