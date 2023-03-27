Latest update March 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ogle day care owner on bail – file to be sent to DPP for legal advice 

Mar 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The owner of the day care, located in Ogle, East Coast Demerara, where 7-month-old Oriya Gravesande died, has been placed on station bail, as the case file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, today for legal advice.

Dead, Baby Oriya Gravesande 

Dead, Baby Oriya Gravesande

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in an update stated that a joint investigation was conducted by Investigators from the GPF, the Child Care and Protection Agency, and the Ministry of Human Service and Social Protection. According to the Police, the day care owner was placed on bail, and is required to report to the Sparendaam Police Station daily.

Kaieteur News had reported that baby Oriya died last Tuesday after she reportedly fell from a bed at the day care and suffocated in a sheet. Oriya was the daughter of Shavannie Gravesande and Odysseus Clement. The grieving parents had revealed that their child was dropped off at the day care located in Ogle, on Tuesday morning (March 21) “in good health” not knowing that would have been the last time they saw their baby girl alive.

During a teary interview on Tuesday afternoon, Gravesande said, “I was made to understand they murder my daughter, they murder my daughter.”

According to the woman, her daughter fell into the corner of a bed in a sheet which reportedly suffocated her. “So by the time they could have called me to come down, she had arrived at the Health Center unresponsive. By the time they could have bring her to Georgetown Hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival due to suffocation,” the distraught mother shared.

The Day Care facility where the incident occurred 

The Day Care facility where the incident occurred

“How can a day care be so irresponsible, to allow my child to fall down and suffocate?” the young mother questioned. “First thing, the day care lady deprive me entrance to see how and where my child really fell, telling me how child care does come every day to inspect so there is no need for me to come in,” the mother said.

According to the woman, her daughter had gone home with a swollen head, prior to her death. She recalled that an employee of the day care had told her, “Your baby is in safe hands.”

The grieving mother is demanding justice for the death of her child. A post-mortem examination (PME) was conducted on baby Oriya, revealing that she died from hemorrhage and compression to the neck. The PME was conducted last Wednesday by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary.  Little Oriya’s body was then handed over to relatives for burial.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

They are being paid while we are being played…your pain is their gain!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Shabazz credits Teamwork for Jaguars Gold Cup Qualification

Shabazz credits Teamwork for Jaguars Gold Cup Qualification

Mar 27, 2023

Kaieteur News – Guyana has qualified for their third consecutive Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament. The Golden Jaguars 2 nil away victory over Bermuda and Haiti’s 4 -0 win over Monsterrat, ensured...
Read More
Prince Charles scheduled for the GBA event

Prince Charles scheduled for the GBA event

Mar 27, 2023

Intense second round culminates

Intense second round culminates

Mar 27, 2023

Escarraga takes LGC tournament

Escarraga takes LGC tournament

Mar 27, 2023

Guyana finish third at the 63rd Senior’s Caribbean Championship

Guyana finish third at the 63rd Senior’s...

Mar 27, 2023

Teams named for Demerara Cricket Board Under-19 Inter County Tournament 2023

Teams named for Demerara Cricket Board Under-19...

Mar 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]