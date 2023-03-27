Ogle day care owner on bail – file to be sent to DPP for legal advice

Kaieteur News – The owner of the day care, located in Ogle, East Coast Demerara, where 7-month-old Oriya Gravesande died, has been placed on station bail, as the case file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, today for legal advice.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in an update stated that a joint investigation was conducted by Investigators from the GPF, the Child Care and Protection Agency, and the Ministry of Human Service and Social Protection. According to the Police, the day care owner was placed on bail, and is required to report to the Sparendaam Police Station daily.

Kaieteur News had reported that baby Oriya died last Tuesday after she reportedly fell from a bed at the day care and suffocated in a sheet. Oriya was the daughter of Shavannie Gravesande and Odysseus Clement. The grieving parents had revealed that their child was dropped off at the day care located in Ogle, on Tuesday morning (March 21) “in good health” not knowing that would have been the last time they saw their baby girl alive.

During a teary interview on Tuesday afternoon, Gravesande said, “I was made to understand they murder my daughter, they murder my daughter.”

According to the woman, her daughter fell into the corner of a bed in a sheet which reportedly suffocated her. “So by the time they could have called me to come down, she had arrived at the Health Center unresponsive. By the time they could have bring her to Georgetown Hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival due to suffocation,” the distraught mother shared.

“How can a day care be so irresponsible, to allow my child to fall down and suffocate?” the young mother questioned. “First thing, the day care lady deprive me entrance to see how and where my child really fell, telling me how child care does come every day to inspect so there is no need for me to come in,” the mother said.

According to the woman, her daughter had gone home with a swollen head, prior to her death. She recalled that an employee of the day care had told her, “Your baby is in safe hands.”

The grieving mother is demanding justice for the death of her child. A post-mortem examination (PME) was conducted on baby Oriya, revealing that she died from hemorrhage and compression to the neck. The PME was conducted last Wednesday by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary. Little Oriya’s body was then handed over to relatives for burial.