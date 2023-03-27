Jagdeo urges PPP supporters to join facebook to help push party message

Kaieteur News – Despite armed with a number of media outlets, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo on Sunday made a desperate plea to followers to sign up for accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to help push the party’s narrative.

In addition to its stranglehold on the state media- the PPP Government has at its disposal a number of friendly media entities dubbed the privately owned state media. However, Jagdeo speaking at a commemoration ceremony for the late President Dr Cheddi Jagan at Babu Jaan, called on his party comrades to help fight back on social media. “We will fight tooth and nail every single day to speak about the record and the achievements of this party and if we don’t do it, if all of you who are here don’t set up a Facebook page or an Instagram page or something else and join that fight, they will succeed again,” Jagdeo who is also Vice President said. He said the party suffered during the period prior to 2015 from a lack of swift response to criticisms- some of which he described as blatant lies. He said at this juncture, the party will fight back, noting that they are not averse to criticisms, but will ensure that the record of the PPPC Government is not distorted.

Meanwhile, during his address Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said Guyana will continue to see large-scale development, on a steady trajectory to prosperity, under the stewardship of a government committed to ‘more action, and less talk’. “Throughout his career, he was committed to building a Guyana based on equality, regardless of race, religion, and regardless of which ever part of Guyana you come from. He was committed to improving the lives of all Guyanese, especially the working people,” PM Phillips said. He highlighted the multi-ethnic composition of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC), serving as a testament to the diversity and inclusivity that characterises the party, as people from all walks of life come together to work towards the common good.

PM Phillips assured those in attendance that this PPPC Government will continue to leave a legacy of stewardship built on the principles of integrity, unity, equality and democracy, following in the footsteps of Dr Jagan. “We are following the principles of comrade Cheddi because he believed that democracy was important for the development of Guyana,” he said. PM Phillips identified Dr Jagan and his wife, Janet Jagan, as champions of autonomy, adding that the pair paved the way for the kind of large scale development Guyana enjoys today. “He would be proud of the socio-economic policies and interventions of our government, led by Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali. We are a government that, in the face of a pandemic, brought relief to all the people of Guyana.” The prime minister assured that the PPPC Government will continue to implement policies aimed at improving the lives and livelihood of all Guyanese across all sectors. “This is a government that has been using the resources, especially from the oil and gas industry, to bring accelerated development to all the people of Guyana,” the PM added.

Dr. Cheddi Jagan, born in 1918 in Port Mourant, Berbice, was the son of Indian immigrants who came to the colony to work on the sugar plantation. Despite his challenging upbringing, Dr Jagan excelled both academically and socially and went on to become qualified as a dentist in the United States. However, guided by a strong sense of patriotism, instead of pursuing a career in dentistry, Dr Jagan returned to Guyana in 1943, where he spearheaded the country’s campaign for independence from the British. He also advocated for increased powers for trade unions at a time when powerful foreign entities dominated the then British Guiana’s economy. His legacy has left a blueprint for the continued fight for social justice, a symbol of hope for the oppressed and marginalised.