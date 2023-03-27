Guyanese hustling mango skin in America

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When dem boys did small, dem mama used to buy mangoes fuh dem in de market. But sometimes yuh does only get a couple of mangoes leff back and them gat to divide among de brothers and sisters. Each mango used to get divide in three – two fleshy slices and de seed. Dem boys never used to like de seed. Dem boys used to like de slices.

Well, dem oil company come to Guyana and dem huffing not only de slices but also de seed. Dem leff only de dray skin fuh dem boys fuh eat. And dem boys nah like eat mango skin. Dem oil companies so greedy dat dem nah even want leff de dry seed fuh aew. Dem leffing de skin

And Guyanese feeling de pressure. And dem lining up in front of de embassy fuh visa fuh go America. And when dem done, dem jump pun plane and gone to America and dem gone fuh see how dem gan ketch dem hand because de mango skin nah full dem belly

Dem boys nah understand how we government gan agree to such a deal with dem oil companies. It leffing we with de ravalings. And it confusing people because one man done trying fuh bale de agreement fuh de foreign exchange problems. Dem boys nah understand de logic of dat argument. What de oil agreement gat fuh do with de foreign exchange.

But dat is how de mango skin gat we in jitters. Some of we running to America and some of we running in a different direction.

Talk half. Leff half.